NFL announces offseason workout dates for Broncos

The NFL announced their offseason workout program dates on Friday for each team. For the Denver Broncos, the will be opening up for conditioning in 10 days ahead of their voluntary minicamp. With new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson, I would imagine attendance to that voluntary minicamp will be high from the roster.
After the 2022 NFL Draft, we’ll get into OTA’s and then mandatory minicamp in late-May through mid-June. Here are the upcoming important dates for the Broncos.
First Day Conditioning: April 11
Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27
2022 NFL Draft: April 28-30
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15
This figures to be the most exciting and anticipated offseason since the last time Peyton Manning ran this offense. It should be a fun time for us fans.
For reference, these are the rules for these voluntary offseason workout programs.
Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
