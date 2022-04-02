NFL announces offseason workout dates for Broncos

The NFL announced their offseason workout program dates on Friday for each team. For the Denver Broncos, the will be opening up for conditioning in 10 days ahead of their voluntary minicamp. With new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson, I would imagine attendance to that voluntary minicamp will be high from the roster.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, we’ll get into OTA’s and then mandatory minicamp in late-May through mid-June. Here are the upcoming important dates for the Broncos.

First Day Conditioning: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

2022 NFL Draft: April 28-30

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

This figures to be the most exciting and anticipated offseason since the last time Peyton Manning ran this offense. It should be a fun time for us fans.

For reference, these are the rules for these voluntary offseason workout programs.