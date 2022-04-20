Great NFL players take a big step forward in year 2 of their careers

There are a lot of ways for players to “arrive” in the NFL. But most of the time, good players show out in their 2nd year.

While some players like Patrick Surtain II can show up big and be a starting force as rookies, the game is typically too fast for them to really show what they can do. We hear the phrase, “the game is slowing down” said about players’ development.

I hold that that’s an apt description of the difference between playing the college football game and lining up in the NFL as a pro. NFL players are strong, fast, freakish athletes and when a player is in college, they just don’t have situations where they are surrounded by that kind of talent from a competition standpoint.

The Broncos have 13 players entering their 2nd year in the league. I’m expecting big steps forward from Javonte Williams, Patrick Surtain II, Caden Sterns, and Quinn Meinerz. I feel like those 4 guys looked ready for 2022 at the end of their rookie years.

Outside of those 4 guys that should threaten for starting positions if not win them outright, I like the opportunities that Jonathan Cooper and Baron Browning have. Both showed great athletic prowess and they have a shot to make a role for themselves as rotational pass rushers who can impact games in a positive way.

What about you, Broncos Country? Who are you looking at to take a big step forward in their 2nd year in the NFL?

Broncos News

'When I’m locked in … I can tell I’m hard to beat': After stellar rookie season, Pat Surtain II looks to improve consistency in Year 2

As Surtain approaches Year 2 in Denver, he’s focused on adding consistency to a level of play that led to one of the best rookie seasons for a cornerback in team history.

Inside the second week of the Broncos' offseason program

Take an inside look at the Broncos' offseason workout program, as the team continues its strength and conditioning work in mid-April.

