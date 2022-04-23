Who will be available when the Broncos pick in the NFL Draft?

There’s less than a week to go until the Denver Broncos make their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Because of the Russell Wilson trade, George Paton doesn’t have a pick until No. 64, so he’s at the mercy of who falls down the board. To get a better idea of the prospects who could be there when the Broncos pick, I decided to take a look to through the Athletic’s consensus draft board, curated by Arif Hasan. It’s a top 300 draft board using input from 60 + different draft analysts.
Using the consensus list, I elected to make a list of players at each position who look like they’ll be available at 64. They’re ranked in the order they appear with no consideration for fit within the Broncos scheme. I do recommend checking out the list in full to see where players stack up.
Quarterback
- Carson Strong - Nevada
- Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky
- Kaleb Eleby - Western Michigan
- Jack Coan - Notre Dame
- Cole Kelly - Southeastern Louisiana
- Skylar Thompson - Kansas State
- Brock Purdy - Iowa State
- Dustin Crum - Kent State
Kaleb Eleby with a big boy throw on 4th & 16 pic.twitter.com/BrO8cz24cl— Lorenz (@ScoutingLenz) September 25, 2021
Running Back
- Dameon Pierce - Florida
- James Cook - Georgia
- Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama
- Rachaad White - Arizona State
- Jerome Ford - Cincinnati
- Tyler Allgeier - BYU
- Zamir White - Georgia
- Kyren Williams - Notre Dame
- Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State
- Abram Smith - Baylor
- Hassan Haskins - Michigan
- Tyler Badie - Missouri
- Ty Chandler - North Carolina
- D’Vonte Price - Florida International
- Kennedy Brooks - Oklahoma
- Jerrion Ealy - Mississippi
- Tyler Goodson - Iowa
- Zonovan Knight - North Carolina State
- Sincere McCormick - UTSA
- ZaQuandre White - South Carolina
- Kevin Harris - South Carolina
- Tyrion Davis-Price - LSU
- Kashaun Corbin - Florida State
- Isaih Pacheco - Rutgers
- Keaontay Ingram - USC
- CJ Verdell - Oregon
Rutger's RB Isaih Pacheco does a good job reading his blocks and scampering for 23-yards up the sideline before putting a ref on his back pic.twitter.com/WD5URh10PS— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 13, 2022
Tight end / Fullback
- Greg Dulcich - UCLA
- Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
- Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
- Jelani Woods - Virginia
- Cade Otton - Washington
- Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
- Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M
- Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State
- Jake Ferguson - Wisconsin
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - Maryland
- Cole Turner - Nevada
- Grant Calcaterra
- James Mitchell - Virginia Tech
- Austin Allen - Nebraska
- Connor Heyward - Michigan State
- Derrick Deese Jr. - San Jose State
- Gerrit Prince - Alabama-Birmingham
- Chase Allen - Iowa State
Found my “sleeper” TE for the 2022 class in @TerpsFootball’s Chigoziem Okonkwo. His athletic ability and YAC prowess flash every game you watch him. pic.twitter.com/sOKPLOJIhq— Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) February 7, 2022
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
- Alec Pierce - Cincinnati
- David Bell - Purdue
- Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky
- Khalil Shakir - Boise State
- Calvin Austin III - Memphis
- Justyn Ross - Clemson
- Kyle Philips - UCLA
- Bo Melton - Rutgers
- Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee
- Danny Gray - SMU
- Romeo Doubs - Nevada
- Kevin Austin Jr. - Notre Dame
- Erik Ezukanma - Texas Tech
- Tyquan Thornton - Baylor
- Makai Polk - Mississippi State
- Jalen Nailor - Michigan State
- Charleston Rambo - Miami (FL)
- Reggie Roberson Jr. - SMU
- Dontario Drummond - Mississippi
- Tre Turner - Virginia Tech
- Isaiah Weston - Northern Iowa
- Jaivon Heiligh - Coastal Carolina
- Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls
- Josh Johnson - Tulsa
- Braylon Sanders - Ole Miss
- Ty Fryfogle - Indiana
- Samori Toure - Nebraska
- Jaquarii Roberson - Wake Forest
Ok, Khalil Shakir...— Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) April 21, 2022
pic.twitter.com/psmrM345zw
Offensive Line
- Darian Kinnard - Kentucky
- Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State
- Cole Strange - Chattanooga
- Abraham Lucas - Washington State
- Dylan Parham - Memphis
- Sean Rhyan - UCLA
- Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
- Ed Ingram - LSU
- Cam Jurgens - Nebraska
- Max Mitchell - Louisiana
- Rasheed Walker - Penn State
- Luke Fortner - Kentucky
- Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan
- Braxton Jones - Southern Utah
- Thayer Munford - Ohio State
- Spencer Burford - UTSA
- Dare Rosenthal - Kentucky
- Joshua Ezeudu - North Carolina
- Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech
- Zach Tom - Wake Forest
- Alec Lindstrom - Boston College
- Cade Mays - Tennessee
- Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
- Justin Shaffer - Georgia
- Logan Bruss - Wisconsin
- Kellen Diesch - Arizona State
- Matt Waletzko - North Dakota
- Dohnovan West - Arizona State
- Chris Paul - Tulsa
- Cordell Volson - North Dakota State
- Andrew Stueber - Michigan
- Obinna Eze - TCU
- Chase Hines - LSU
- Nick Zakelj - Fordham
- Luke Wattenberg - Washington
- Ja’Tyre Carter - Southern
- Zachary Thomas - San Diego State
- Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech
- Tyrese Robinson - Oklahoma
- Myron Cunningham - Arkansas
- William Dunkle - San Diego State
- Ben Brown - Mississippi
- Luke Tenuta - Virginia Tech
- Austin Deculus - LSU
Zach Tom really settled in at center. Again, LT at Wake Forest with great mobility and he's making money in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/QqgmrpTlUh— Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022
Defensive Line
- Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
- Matthew Butler - Tennessee
- Haskell Garrett - Ohio State
- John Ridgeway - Arkansas
- Thomas Booker - Stanford
- Otito Ogbonnia - UCLA
- Neil Farrell Jr - LSU
- Jayden Peey - Texas A&M
- Christopher Hinton - Michigan
- Kalia Davis - Central Florida
- Esezi Otomewo - Minnesota
- Eric Johnson - Missouri State
- Noah Elliss - Idaho
- Marquan McCall - Kentucky
- Matt Henningsen - Wisconsin
Minnesota DL Esezi Otomewo using the long arm and leverage to drive back the LT.— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) September 6, 2021
Versatile DL that can attack from the edge or inside as a 3Tech! pic.twitter.com/P8mNVcpEO6
Edge
- Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
- Cameron Thomas - San Diego State
- Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
- Sam Williams - Ole Miss
- Josh Paschal - Kentucky
- DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky
- Zachary Carter - Florida
- Dominique Robinson - Miami (OH)
- Tyreke Smith - Ohio State
- Alex Wright - UAB
- Amaré Barno - Virginia Tech
- Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma
- Micheal Clemons - Texas A&M
- Jesse Luketa - Penn State
- Jeffrey Gunter - Coastal Carolina
- Christopher Allen - Alabama
- Jeremiah Moon - Florida
- Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - Notre Dame
- Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M
- David Anenih - Houston
- Tre Williams - Arkansas
DeAngelo Malone weighed in at just 234 pounds, but I loved that he tried to show his power all week. Not just a finesse player pic.twitter.com/NWftsXNPYe— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 5, 2022
Linebacker
- Channing Tindall - Alabama
- Troy Andersen - Montana State
- Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma
- Damone Clark - LSU
- Brandon Smith - Penn State
- Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati
- Malcolm Rodriguez - Oklahoma State
- JoJo Domann - Nebraska
- Mike Rose - Iowa State
- D’Marco Jackson - Appalachian State
- Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin
- Aaron Hansford - Texas A&M
- Terrel Bernard - Baylor
- Zakoby McClain - Auburn
- Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH)
- Micah McFadden - Indiana
- Kyron Johnson - Kansas
- Chance Campbell - Ole Miss
- Nephi Sewell - Utah
- Josh Ross - Michigan
- Adam Anderson - Georgia
Finishing up some Combine LBs - here's a fun profile— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 17, 2022
LB Malcolm Rodriguez - Okla State
HS QB - 3x State Champ
HS Wrestling - 2x State Champ
Moved from S to LB
4 Year Starter
3,000+ Defensive Snaps
500+ Special Teams
300+ Tackles, 7 FF
3 Penalties Committed pic.twitter.com/Rt6rdACd7p
Cornerback
- Tariq Woolen - UTSA
- Marcus Jones - Houston
- Coby Bryant - Cincinnati
- Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska
- Martin Emerson - Mississippi State
- Alontae Taylor - Tennessee
- Jalyn Armour-Davis - Alabama
- Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston
- Derion Kendrick - Georgia
- Josh Jobe - Alabama
- Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State
- Mario Goodrich - Clemson
- Akayleb Evans - Missouri
- Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State
- Damarri Mathis - Pittsburgh
- Cordale Flott - LSU
- Kalon Barnes - Baylor
- Mykael Wright - Oregon
- Jaylen Watson - Washington State
- Montaric Brown - Arkansas
- Chase Lucas - Arizona State
- Jack Jones - Arizona State
- Jermaine Waller - Virginia Tech
- Decobie Durant - South Carolina State
- Vincent Gray - Michigan
- Damarion Williams - Houston
- Josh Thompson - Texas
- Isaac Taylor-Stuart - USC
- Gregory Junior - Ouachita Baptist
- Chris Steele - Southern California
Jermaine Waller puts a PBU into his pocket after working against Josh Johnson. Waller has looked good. pic.twitter.com/crsrFDlbls— Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 31, 2022
Safety
- Kerby Joseph - Illinois
- Bryan Cook - Cincinnati
- Nick Cross - Maryland
- Verone McKinley III - Oregon
- JT Woods - Baylor
- Dane Belton - Iowa
- Tycen Anderson - Toledo
- Smoke Monday - North Carolina
- Leon O’Neal Jr. - Texas A&M
- Yusuf Corker - Kentucky
- Percy Butler - Lousiana
- Markquese Bell - Florida A&M
- Bubba Bolden - Miami (FL)
- Quentin Lake - UCLA
- Delarrin Turner-Yell - Oklahoma
- Juanyeh Thomas - Georgia Tech
- Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State
I want to like Nick Cross more. Someone tell him to stop this. pic.twitter.com/nBzuvGM1C8— Mike (@bengals_sans) April 19, 2022
Punter
- Matt Araiza - San Diego State
- Jordan Stout - Penn State
I’ll say it again: Matt Araiza is getting drafted higher than we all think.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 6, 2022
He has the best leg for a punter I’ve ever seen, and he makes watching punters actually fun. Wouldn’t be shocked at all if he goes Day 2. pic.twitter.com/WNUh7qkA92
Your Broncos’ News
Who should the Denver Broncos take in the 2022 NFL Draft? - Mile High Report
On this week’s Cover 2 Broncos AJ Schulte and I discuss how Denver’s needs align with their picks.
NFL Draft Pick AnalySIS: Denver Broncos
Now that they have their quarterback, one more strong draft class could help push them over the edge in the AFC West. Even without a 1st-round pick, they still have plenty of picks in this draft. Let’s take a look at some options the Broncos should look into on Day 2.
Who are the Broncos’ trade bait? - Mile High Report
Who could George Paton trade for draft picks?
Wilson: ‘I hate losing. Losing sucks.’ - Mile High Report
The Broncos’ new quarterback knows just what to say
Signing DeSean Jackson would create an either/or situation with K.J. Hamler for the Broncos.— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) April 22, 2022
Hard to carry 5 wide receivers without a major contributor to special teams among them. https://t.co/vTHpS3JbWn
NFL News
The Eight Best Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel - The Ringer
Every team could use a player like Samuel, but some make more sense than others
Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray trade is not happening - ProFootballTalk
“Yeah, that’s not happening,” Bidwill said of a potential trade, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “There’s just too much outside noise that people listen to. We understand that’s just part of what goes on these days with social media. It’s just not the case.”
Earl Thomas wants to play again - ProFootballTalk
Thomas was a three-time All-Pro and one of the best defensive backs in the league during most of his time with the Seahawks, which will likely be enough to earn him a few looks around the league. We’re well removed from those seasons, however, and Thomas has accumulated a good deal of rust since being dispatched by the Ravens, so there may not be much more than those looks in his future.
Jimmy Garoppolo thinks he’ll be ready for training camp - ProFootballTalk
Garoppolo’s decision to go public on Thursday is intriguing. All in all, his comments won’t make it any easier for the 49ers to trade him. It also won’t make it any easier for the 49ers to sell the ruse that they’d actually keep him into the regular season, at which time he’d be guaranteed to make every penny of the $25 million.
DeVante Parker: I chose to get traded to New England - ProFootballTalk
“I chose to get traded here,” Parker said, via ESPN. “My agent [Jimmy Gould] hit me up, just telling me what the situation was, and the options I had for the teams to go to. The first on my list was the Patriots. I’m just excited we were able to get everything done.”
Kayvon Thibodeaux Is This NFL Draft’s Bad-Discourse Prospect - The Ringer
Every draft season, there is one prospect who is the subject of intense and bizarre scrutiny. This year it’s Thibodeaux, who faces perplexing questions about his work ethic and motivation that have overshadowed his play on the field.
Loading comments...