Who will be available when the Broncos pick in the NFL Draft?

A look at the consensus draft boards.

By Just_JoRo
There’s less than a week to go until the Denver Broncos make their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Because of the Russell Wilson trade, George Paton doesn’t have a pick until No. 64, so he’s at the mercy of who falls down the board. To get a better idea of the prospects who could be there when the Broncos pick, I decided to take a look to through the Athletic’s consensus draft board, curated by Arif Hasan. It’s a top 300 draft board using input from 60 + different draft analysts.

Using the consensus list, I elected to make a list of players at each position who look like they’ll be available at 64. They’re ranked in the order they appear with no consideration for fit within the Broncos scheme. I do recommend checking out the list in full to see where players stack up.

Quarterback

  1. Carson Strong - Nevada
  2. Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky
  3. Kaleb Eleby - Western Michigan
  4. Jack Coan - Notre Dame
  5. Cole Kelly - Southeastern Louisiana
  6. Skylar Thompson - Kansas State
  7. Brock Purdy - Iowa State
  8. Dustin Crum - Kent State

Running Back

  1. Dameon Pierce - Florida
  2. James Cook - Georgia
  3. Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama
  4. Rachaad White - Arizona State
  5. Jerome Ford - Cincinnati
  6. Tyler Allgeier - BYU
  7. Zamir White - Georgia
  8. Kyren Williams - Notre Dame
  9. Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State
  10. Abram Smith - Baylor
  11. Hassan Haskins - Michigan
  12. Tyler Badie - Missouri
  13. Ty Chandler - North Carolina
  14. D’Vonte Price - Florida International
  15. Kennedy Brooks - Oklahoma
  16. Jerrion Ealy - Mississippi
  17. Tyler Goodson - Iowa
  18. Zonovan Knight - North Carolina State
  19. Sincere McCormick - UTSA
  20. ZaQuandre White - South Carolina
  21. Kevin Harris - South Carolina
  22. Tyrion Davis-Price - LSU
  23. Kashaun Corbin - Florida State
  24. Isaih Pacheco - Rutgers
  25. Keaontay Ingram - USC
  26. CJ Verdell - Oregon

Tight end / Fullback

  1. Greg Dulcich - UCLA
  2. Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
  3. Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
  4. Jelani Woods - Virginia
  5. Cade Otton - Washington
  6. Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
  7. Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M
  8. Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State
  9. Jake Ferguson - Wisconsin
  10. Chigoziem Okonkwo - Maryland
  11. Cole Turner - Nevada
  12. Grant Calcaterra
  13. James Mitchell - Virginia Tech
  14. Austin Allen - Nebraska
  15. Connor Heyward - Michigan State
  16. Derrick Deese Jr. - San Jose State
  17. Gerrit Prince - Alabama-Birmingham
  18. Chase Allen - Iowa State

Wide Receiver

  1. Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
  2. Alec Pierce - Cincinnati
  3. David Bell - Purdue
  4. Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky
  5. Khalil Shakir - Boise State
  6. Calvin Austin III - Memphis
  7. Justyn Ross - Clemson
  8. Kyle Philips - UCLA
  9. Bo Melton - Rutgers
  10. Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee
  11. Danny Gray - SMU
  12. Romeo Doubs - Nevada
  13. Kevin Austin Jr. - Notre Dame
  14. Erik Ezukanma - Texas Tech
  15. Tyquan Thornton - Baylor
  16. Makai Polk - Mississippi State
  17. Jalen Nailor - Michigan State
  18. Charleston Rambo - Miami (FL)
  19. Reggie Roberson Jr. - SMU
  20. Dontario Drummond - Mississippi
  21. Tre Turner - Virginia Tech
  22. Isaiah Weston - Northern Iowa
  23. Jaivon Heiligh - Coastal Carolina
  24. Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls
  25. Josh Johnson - Tulsa
  26. Braylon Sanders - Ole Miss
  27. Ty Fryfogle - Indiana
  28. Samori Toure - Nebraska
  29. Jaquarii Roberson - Wake Forest

Offensive Line

  1. Darian Kinnard - Kentucky
  2. Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State
  3. Cole Strange - Chattanooga
  4. Abraham Lucas - Washington State
  5. Dylan Parham - Memphis
  6. Sean Rhyan - UCLA
  7. Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
  8. Ed Ingram - LSU
  9. Cam Jurgens - Nebraska
  10. Max Mitchell - Louisiana
  11. Rasheed Walker - Penn State
  12. Luke Fortner - Kentucky
  13. Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan
  14. Braxton Jones - Southern Utah
  15. Thayer Munford - Ohio State
  16. Spencer Burford - UTSA
  17. Dare Rosenthal - Kentucky
  18. Joshua Ezeudu - North Carolina
  19. Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech
  20. Zach Tom - Wake Forest
  21. Alec Lindstrom - Boston College
  22. Cade Mays - Tennessee
  23. Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
  24. Justin Shaffer - Georgia
  25. Logan Bruss - Wisconsin
  26. Kellen Diesch - Arizona State
  27. Matt Waletzko - North Dakota
  28. Dohnovan West - Arizona State
  29. Chris Paul - Tulsa
  30. Cordell Volson - North Dakota State
  31. Andrew Stueber - Michigan
  32. Obinna Eze - TCU
  33. Chase Hines - LSU
  34. Nick Zakelj - Fordham
  35. Luke Wattenberg - Washington
  36. Ja’Tyre Carter - Southern
  37. Zachary Thomas - San Diego State
  38. Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech
  39. Tyrese Robinson - Oklahoma
  40. Myron Cunningham - Arkansas
  41. William Dunkle - San Diego State
  42. Ben Brown - Mississippi
  43. Luke Tenuta - Virginia Tech
  44. Austin Deculus - LSU

Defensive Line

  1. Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
  2. Matthew Butler - Tennessee
  3. Haskell Garrett - Ohio State
  4. John Ridgeway - Arkansas
  5. Thomas Booker - Stanford
  6. Otito Ogbonnia - UCLA
  7. Neil Farrell Jr - LSU
  8. Jayden Peey - Texas A&M
  9. Christopher Hinton - Michigan
  10. Kalia Davis - Central Florida
  11. Esezi Otomewo - Minnesota
  12. Eric Johnson - Missouri State
  13. Noah Elliss - Idaho
  14. Marquan McCall - Kentucky
  15. Matt Henningsen - Wisconsin

Edge

  1. Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
  2. Cameron Thomas - San Diego State
  3. Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
  4. Sam Williams - Ole Miss
  5. Josh Paschal - Kentucky
  6. DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky
  7. Zachary Carter - Florida
  8. Dominique Robinson - Miami (OH)
  9. Tyreke Smith - Ohio State
  10. Alex Wright - UAB
  11. Amaré Barno - Virginia Tech
  12. Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma
  13. Micheal Clemons - Texas A&M
  14. Jesse Luketa - Penn State
  15. Jeffrey Gunter - Coastal Carolina
  16. Christopher Allen - Alabama
  17. Jeremiah Moon - Florida
  18. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - Notre Dame
  19. Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M
  20. David Anenih - Houston
  21. Tre Williams - Arkansas

Linebacker

  1. Channing Tindall - Alabama
  2. Troy Andersen - Montana State
  3. Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma
  4. Damone Clark - LSU
  5. Brandon Smith - Penn State
  6. Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati
  7. Malcolm Rodriguez - Oklahoma State
  8. JoJo Domann - Nebraska
  9. Mike Rose - Iowa State
  10. D’Marco Jackson - Appalachian State
  11. Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin
  12. Aaron Hansford - Texas A&M
  13. Terrel Bernard - Baylor
  14. Zakoby McClain - Auburn
  15. Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH)
  16. Micah McFadden - Indiana
  17. Kyron Johnson - Kansas
  18. Chance Campbell - Ole Miss
  19. Nephi Sewell - Utah
  20. Josh Ross - Michigan
  21. Adam Anderson - Georgia

Cornerback

  1. Tariq Woolen - UTSA
  2. Marcus Jones - Houston
  3. Coby Bryant - Cincinnati
  4. Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska
  5. Martin Emerson - Mississippi State
  6. Alontae Taylor - Tennessee
  7. Jalyn Armour-Davis - Alabama
  8. Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston
  9. Derion Kendrick - Georgia
  10. Josh Jobe - Alabama
  11. Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State
  12. Mario Goodrich - Clemson
  13. Akayleb Evans - Missouri
  14. Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State
  15. Damarri Mathis - Pittsburgh
  16. Cordale Flott - LSU
  17. Kalon Barnes - Baylor
  18. Mykael Wright - Oregon
  19. Jaylen Watson - Washington State
  20. Montaric Brown - Arkansas
  21. Chase Lucas - Arizona State
  22. Jack Jones - Arizona State
  23. Jermaine Waller - Virginia Tech
  24. Decobie Durant - South Carolina State
  25. Vincent Gray - Michigan
  26. Damarion Williams - Houston
  27. Josh Thompson - Texas
  28. Isaac Taylor-Stuart - USC
  29. Gregory Junior - Ouachita Baptist
  30. Chris Steele - Southern California

Safety

  1. Kerby Joseph - Illinois
  2. Bryan Cook - Cincinnati
  3. Nick Cross - Maryland
  4. Verone McKinley III - Oregon
  5. JT Woods - Baylor
  6. Dane Belton - Iowa
  7. Tycen Anderson - Toledo
  8. Smoke Monday - North Carolina
  9. Leon O’Neal Jr. - Texas A&M
  10. Yusuf Corker - Kentucky
  11. Percy Butler - Lousiana
  12. Markquese Bell - Florida A&M
  13. Bubba Bolden - Miami (FL)
  14. Quentin Lake - UCLA
  15. Delarrin Turner-Yell - Oklahoma
  16. Juanyeh Thomas - Georgia Tech
  17. Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State

Punter

  1. Matt Araiza - San Diego State
  2. Jordan Stout - Penn State

More From Mile High Report

