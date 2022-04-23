Who will be available when the Broncos pick in the NFL Draft?

There’s less than a week to go until the Denver Broncos make their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Because of the Russell Wilson trade, George Paton doesn’t have a pick until No. 64, so he’s at the mercy of who falls down the board. To get a better idea of the prospects who could be there when the Broncos pick, I decided to take a look to through the Athletic’s consensus draft board, curated by Arif Hasan. It’s a top 300 draft board using input from 60 + different draft analysts.

Using the consensus list, I elected to make a list of players at each position who look like they’ll be available at 64. They’re ranked in the order they appear with no consideration for fit within the Broncos scheme. I do recommend checking out the list in full to see where players stack up.

Quarterback

Carson Strong - Nevada Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky Kaleb Eleby - Western Michigan Jack Coan - Notre Dame Cole Kelly - Southeastern Louisiana Skylar Thompson - Kansas State Brock Purdy - Iowa State Dustin Crum - Kent State

Kaleb Eleby with a big boy throw on 4th & 16 pic.twitter.com/BrO8cz24cl — Lorenz (@ScoutingLenz) September 25, 2021

Running Back

Dameon Pierce - Florida James Cook - Georgia Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama Rachaad White - Arizona State Jerome Ford - Cincinnati Tyler Allgeier - BYU Zamir White - Georgia Kyren Williams - Notre Dame Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State Abram Smith - Baylor Hassan Haskins - Michigan Tyler Badie - Missouri Ty Chandler - North Carolina D’Vonte Price - Florida International Kennedy Brooks - Oklahoma Jerrion Ealy - Mississippi Tyler Goodson - Iowa Zonovan Knight - North Carolina State Sincere McCormick - UTSA ZaQuandre White - South Carolina Kevin Harris - South Carolina Tyrion Davis-Price - LSU Kashaun Corbin - Florida State Isaih Pacheco - Rutgers Keaontay Ingram - USC CJ Verdell - Oregon

Rutger's RB Isaih Pacheco does a good job reading his blocks and scampering for 23-yards up the sideline before putting a ref on his back pic.twitter.com/WD5URh10PS — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 13, 2022

Tight end / Fullback

Greg Dulcich - UCLA Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina Jelani Woods - Virginia Cade Otton - Washington Charlie Kolar - Iowa State Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State Jake Ferguson - Wisconsin Chigoziem Okonkwo - Maryland Cole Turner - Nevada Grant Calcaterra James Mitchell - Virginia Tech Austin Allen - Nebraska Connor Heyward - Michigan State Derrick Deese Jr. - San Jose State Gerrit Prince - Alabama-Birmingham Chase Allen - Iowa State

Found my “sleeper” TE for the 2022 class in @TerpsFootball’s Chigoziem Okonkwo. His athletic ability and YAC prowess flash every game you watch him. pic.twitter.com/sOKPLOJIhq — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) February 7, 2022

Wide Receiver

Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama Alec Pierce - Cincinnati David Bell - Purdue Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky Khalil Shakir - Boise State Calvin Austin III - Memphis Justyn Ross - Clemson Kyle Philips - UCLA Bo Melton - Rutgers Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee Danny Gray - SMU Romeo Doubs - Nevada Kevin Austin Jr. - Notre Dame Erik Ezukanma - Texas Tech Tyquan Thornton - Baylor Makai Polk - Mississippi State Jalen Nailor - Michigan State Charleston Rambo - Miami (FL) Reggie Roberson Jr. - SMU Dontario Drummond - Mississippi Tre Turner - Virginia Tech Isaiah Weston - Northern Iowa Jaivon Heiligh - Coastal Carolina Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls Josh Johnson - Tulsa Braylon Sanders - Ole Miss Ty Fryfogle - Indiana Samori Toure - Nebraska Jaquarii Roberson - Wake Forest

Offensive Line

Darian Kinnard - Kentucky Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State Cole Strange - Chattanooga Abraham Lucas - Washington State Dylan Parham - Memphis Sean Rhyan - UCLA Jamaree Salyer - Georgia Ed Ingram - LSU Cam Jurgens - Nebraska Max Mitchell - Louisiana Rasheed Walker - Penn State Luke Fortner - Kentucky Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan Braxton Jones - Southern Utah Thayer Munford - Ohio State Spencer Burford - UTSA Dare Rosenthal - Kentucky Joshua Ezeudu - North Carolina Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech Zach Tom - Wake Forest Alec Lindstrom - Boston College Cade Mays - Tennessee Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma Justin Shaffer - Georgia Logan Bruss - Wisconsin Kellen Diesch - Arizona State Matt Waletzko - North Dakota Dohnovan West - Arizona State Chris Paul - Tulsa Cordell Volson - North Dakota State Andrew Stueber - Michigan Obinna Eze - TCU Chase Hines - LSU Nick Zakelj - Fordham Luke Wattenberg - Washington Ja’Tyre Carter - Southern Zachary Thomas - San Diego State Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech Tyrese Robinson - Oklahoma Myron Cunningham - Arkansas William Dunkle - San Diego State Ben Brown - Mississippi Luke Tenuta - Virginia Tech Austin Deculus - LSU

Zach Tom really settled in at center. Again, LT at Wake Forest with great mobility and he's making money in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/QqgmrpTlUh — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Defensive Line

Phidarian Mathis - Alabama Matthew Butler - Tennessee Haskell Garrett - Ohio State John Ridgeway - Arkansas Thomas Booker - Stanford Otito Ogbonnia - UCLA Neil Farrell Jr - LSU Jayden Peey - Texas A&M Christopher Hinton - Michigan Kalia Davis - Central Florida Esezi Otomewo - Minnesota Eric Johnson - Missouri State Noah Elliss - Idaho Marquan McCall - Kentucky Matt Henningsen - Wisconsin

Minnesota DL Esezi Otomewo using the long arm and leverage to drive back the LT.



Versatile DL that can attack from the edge or inside as a 3Tech! pic.twitter.com/P8mNVcpEO6 — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) September 6, 2021

Edge

Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina Cameron Thomas - San Diego State Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati Sam Williams - Ole Miss Josh Paschal - Kentucky DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky Zachary Carter - Florida Dominique Robinson - Miami (OH) Tyreke Smith - Ohio State Alex Wright - UAB Amaré Barno - Virginia Tech Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma Micheal Clemons - Texas A&M Jesse Luketa - Penn State Jeffrey Gunter - Coastal Carolina Christopher Allen - Alabama Jeremiah Moon - Florida Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - Notre Dame Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M David Anenih - Houston Tre Williams - Arkansas

DeAngelo Malone weighed in at just 234 pounds, but I loved that he tried to show his power all week. Not just a finesse player pic.twitter.com/NWftsXNPYe — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 5, 2022

Linebacker

Channing Tindall - Alabama Troy Andersen - Montana State Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma Damone Clark - LSU Brandon Smith - Penn State Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati Malcolm Rodriguez - Oklahoma State JoJo Domann - Nebraska Mike Rose - Iowa State D’Marco Jackson - Appalachian State Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin Aaron Hansford - Texas A&M Terrel Bernard - Baylor Zakoby McClain - Auburn Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH) Micah McFadden - Indiana Kyron Johnson - Kansas Chance Campbell - Ole Miss Nephi Sewell - Utah Josh Ross - Michigan Adam Anderson - Georgia

Finishing up some Combine LBs - here's a fun profile



LB Malcolm Rodriguez - Okla State



HS QB - 3x State Champ

HS Wrestling - 2x State Champ

Moved from S to LB

4 Year Starter

3,000+ Defensive Snaps

500+ Special Teams

300+ Tackles, 7 FF

3 Penalties Committed pic.twitter.com/Rt6rdACd7p — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 17, 2022

Cornerback

Tariq Woolen - UTSA Marcus Jones - Houston Coby Bryant - Cincinnati Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska Martin Emerson - Mississippi State Alontae Taylor - Tennessee Jalyn Armour-Davis - Alabama Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston Derion Kendrick - Georgia Josh Jobe - Alabama Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State Mario Goodrich - Clemson Akayleb Evans - Missouri Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State Damarri Mathis - Pittsburgh Cordale Flott - LSU Kalon Barnes - Baylor Mykael Wright - Oregon Jaylen Watson - Washington State Montaric Brown - Arkansas Chase Lucas - Arizona State Jack Jones - Arizona State Jermaine Waller - Virginia Tech Decobie Durant - South Carolina State Vincent Gray - Michigan Damarion Williams - Houston Josh Thompson - Texas Isaac Taylor-Stuart - USC Gregory Junior - Ouachita Baptist Chris Steele - Southern California

Jermaine Waller puts a PBU into his pocket after working against Josh Johnson. Waller has looked good. pic.twitter.com/crsrFDlbls — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 31, 2022

Safety

Kerby Joseph - Illinois Bryan Cook - Cincinnati Nick Cross - Maryland Verone McKinley III - Oregon JT Woods - Baylor Dane Belton - Iowa Tycen Anderson - Toledo Smoke Monday - North Carolina Leon O’Neal Jr. - Texas A&M Yusuf Corker - Kentucky Percy Butler - Lousiana Markquese Bell - Florida A&M Bubba Bolden - Miami (FL) Quentin Lake - UCLA Delarrin Turner-Yell - Oklahoma Juanyeh Thomas - Georgia Tech Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State

I want to like Nick Cross more. Someone tell him to stop this. pic.twitter.com/nBzuvGM1C8 — Mike (@bengals_sans) April 19, 2022

Punter

Matt Araiza - San Diego State Jordan Stout - Penn State

I’ll say it again: Matt Araiza is getting drafted higher than we all think.



He has the best leg for a punter I’ve ever seen, and he makes watching punters actually fun. Wouldn’t be shocked at all if he goes Day 2. pic.twitter.com/WNUh7qkA92 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 6, 2022

“Yeah, that’s not happening,” Bidwill said of a potential trade, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “There’s just too much outside noise that people listen to. We understand that’s just part of what goes on these days with social media. It’s just not the case.”

Thomas was a three-time All-Pro and one of the best defensive backs in the league during most of his time with the Seahawks, which will likely be enough to earn him a few looks around the league. We’re well removed from those seasons, however, and Thomas has accumulated a good deal of rust since being dispatched by the Ravens, so there may not be much more than those looks in his future.

Garoppolo’s decision to go public on Thursday is intriguing. All in all, his comments won’t make it any easier for the 49ers to trade him. It also won’t make it any easier for the 49ers to sell the ruse that they’d actually keep him into the regular season, at which time he’d be guaranteed to make every penny of the $25 million.

“I chose to get traded here,” Parker said, via ESPN. “My agent [Jimmy Gould] hit me up, just telling me what the situation was, and the options I had for the teams to go to. The first on my list was the Patriots. I’m just excited we were able to get everything done.”