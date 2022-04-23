Report: Broncos had a top-30 pre-draft visit with Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos had a top-30 pre-draft visit with Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary.

Per source, Broncos just finished up top 30 visit with Auburn CB Roger McCreary today. Seen some late-first to mid-2nd projections for McCreary so he'd have to slide for Broncos to get him at 64. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 20, 2022

McCreary is a 5’11”, 190-pound cornerback out of Auburn who is considered a day two prospect who is expected to go sometime in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played four seasons at Auburn and was a consistent contributor to their defense during his time with the team. During his four seasons, McCreary totaled 135 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 6 interceptions, 30 pass deflections, 1 defensive touchdown, and 1 forced fumble. This past season, McCreary totaled 49 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 defensive touchdown, and 14 pass deflections.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has McCreary ranked as his seventh-best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft and his 55th overall prospect as well. Brugler states that McCreary has inside and outside versatility and can compete for a starting role in the NFL.

SUMMARY: A two-year starter at Auburn, McCreary was an outside cornerback in former defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s man and zone scheme (played primarily press-man under Kevin Steele the year before). The third-lowest recruit in the Tigers’ 2018 class, he accounted for 37 passes defended in 35 games the last three seasons, finishing No. 1 in the SEC with 16 passes defended in 2021. McCreary plays sticky in coverage because of his fluidity to shadow and awareness to recognize route concepts. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and looks to mix things up, but his physical nature will backfire in coverage and lead to wild habits as a run defender. Overall, McCreary lacks ideal length, but he is a quick-reaction athlete with the ball skills and competitive mentality to face off against NFL receivers. He offers inside/outside versatility and should compete for a starting role as an NFL rookie. GRADE: 2nd-3rd Round (No. 55 overall)

The Broncos cornerback group is headed by 2021 first-round pick Patrick Surtain II. However, after that, you have veteran Ronald Darby who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, slot corner K’Waun Williams and former third-round pick, Michael Ojemudia. Some more depth and competition could be added behind Surtain, especially in the AFC West where you’re expected to see top passing attacks often throughout the season.

McCreary would give the Broncos someone who could play inside or outside and potentially replace Michael Ojemudia who was drafted by the prior regime. Like edge rusher, it’s not a matter of if, but when will they select a cornerback during the 2022 NFL Draft.