Good morning, Broncos Country!

There’s no doubt the focus on the NFL Draft is not what it typically is this time of year.

At least for Draft casuals like myself. I’ve joked that if I want to stay married, there’s no way I could devote as much time needed on the college game.

We can thank Russell Wilson for that and the fact the Denver Broncos finally have their franchise quarterback. As George Paton joked this week, they’ll watch Wilson highlights come Thursday and the first round of the draft.

However, as I told Adam Malnati on the MHR Radio Podcast, that doesn’t lessen how important this Draft is for Paton and Denver.

Now it’s about adding more pieces to the foundation, and you do that through the Draft. This is where Paton and his staff can add great depth. And based on the success of this regime’s first Draft, fans should be excited about what is in store.

Whether it’s depth edge, offensive line, interior defensive line, running back and secondary, perhaps a starter, Paton can add pieces to what has already been a successful offseason. Whether he stands pat at No. 64, moves up or moves back, the lack of a first-round pick doesn’t take away how crucial the NFL Draft is for Paton and the Broncos.

