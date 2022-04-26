 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Be the GM: Final Broncos 2022 Vote Mock

Who should the Broncos take if they move up to the top of the second round?

By Just_JoRo
For our final pre-draft episode of Cover 2 Broncos AJ and I worked through the hypothetical situation that George Paton elected to trade up for the first pick of the second round. To set the board for the Broncos’ pick we went back and forth in a dueling mock draft. AJ was the general manager for every team picking odds while I picked evens. In order to negotiate a trade we agreed that we would both need to give a deal the green light.

Without further adieu.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - ED/DL, Travon Walker, Georgia

Elevator pitch: Walker has the tools to be a better pass rusher in the league than he was in the SEC. He could also develop into the best run defender in the league.

2. Detroit Lions - ED, Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Elevator pitch: A Michigan man and foundational pass rusher who can step in as the face of the Lions defense.

3. Houston Texans - CB, Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

Elevator pitch: Houston needs everything, but their secondary is a mess. Gardner’s a true number one corner with the size, athleticism, and play making to become a star for Lovie Smith.

4. New York Jets - ED, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Elevator pitch: The Saleh defense is built front to back and Carl Lawson’s injury in 2021 derailed their pass rush. Thibodeaux has the juice off the edge to become a mismatch weapon.

5. New York Giants - OT, Evan Neal, Alabama

Elevator pitch: He may be the best player in this class. He’s a freakish athlete with the polish to push for a Pro Bowl berth in year one.

6. Carolina Panthers - OT, Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Elevator pitch: Cross should be an upgrade over Cam Erving very early in his career and gives whoever Matt Rhule starts at QB a legitimate pass protector on the blind side.

7. New York Giants - CB, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Elevator pitch: The Wink Martindale defense is built back to front so they could use upgrades in the secondary. Stingley has the potential to develop into a top five corner and the highest upside of any corner in this class.

8. Atlanta Falcons - OT, Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Elevator pitch: If the Falcons aren’t sold on a QB they make a ton of sense as a trade down candidate because they have needs across the roster, but I couldn’t move in this mock. Icky gives Arthur Smith a dominant run blocker who can give the offense an identity while they try to sort out everything else.

9. Seattle Seahawks - QB, Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Elevator pitch: There’s been a lot of smoke connecting Ridder with the Seahawks and they probably won’t get him in the second. He can be a good distributor in a run first offense, which is what Pete Carroll aims to get back to.

10. New York Jets - WR, Drake London, USC

Elevator pitch: A big target to help out Zach Wilson in the here and now who offers true WR1 potential.

11. Washington Commanders - WR, Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Elevator pitch: There’s some rumblings that Washington sees Carson Wentz as more than a mere bridge, and if he’s going to have any chance at success the Commies need to upgrade his receiving corps.

T.12. New Orleans Saints - QB, Malik Willis, Liberty

Elevator pitch: The Saints move up to take a swing on a potential franchise quarterback. Willis is going to need time to adapt to the NFL, but New Orleans has Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill in place to save him from playing too soon.

13. Houston Texans - ED, Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Elevator pitch: Lovie Smith wants to rush four and play coverage, and Johnson has the requisite athleticism, competitive toughness, and hands to turn into a Pro Bowler.

14. Baltimore Ravens - S, Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Elevator pitch: The Ravens are another team that builds their defense back to front, and Hamilton gives them a top tier prospect who can do-it-all from the third level.

15. Philadelphia Eagles - DL, Jordan Davis, Georgia

Elevator pitch: A monstrous 6’6 340 lb. war daddy who tested out of the gym. He’ll carve out a significant role in the rotation early and gives hope for the post-Fletcher Cox era.

T.16. Minnesota Vikings - DL, Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Elevator pitch: After Dalvin Tomlinson, the Vikings DL room is pretty barren and the Vikes run defense ranks among the worst in the league by Football Outsiders DVOA since 2020. Wyatt fits what Ed Donatell wants to do on defense with his play strength, burst, and hands.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - WR, Jameson Williams, Alabama

Elevator pitch: The Bolts have needs along the offensive line, but elect to take a swing at a true homerun threat. Williams has gamebreaking speed and Justin Herbert gives him a QB who can capitalize.

18. Philadelphia Eagles - CB, Trent McDuffie, Washington

Elevator pitch: Outside of Darius Slay the Eagles cornerback room is pretty light on boundary players. McDuffie should settle in early as the CB2 and helps the whole room because it’d push Avonte Maddox to the slot.

19. New Orleans - WR, Chris Olave, Ohio State

Elevator pitch: Sometimes it’s pretty simple. The Saints badly need receivers and Olave is the best on the board. He should be a perfect compliment to Michael Thomas.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - OT, Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Elevator pitch: The Steelers could overdraft a passer, but they have needs up and down the roster. The line is a mess and Penning has the potential to become a long term answer at left tackle, and he’s raw enough that they still have a chance to flail their way to a 2023 QB.

21. New England Patriots - CB, Andrew Booth, Clemson

Elevator pitch: The Pats need corners in a bad way and Booth fits the Belichick mold for a corner. He’s good at reading the QB and is physical at the catch point.

22. Green Bay Packers - ED, George Karlaftis, Purdue

Elevator pitch: The way Green Bay maximized Za’Darius Smith offers a blueprint for Karlaftis, who is an exciting power rusher.

23. Arizona Cardinals - ED, Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Elevator pitch: A replacement for Chandler Jones who provides juice off the edge. Ebiketie is a relentless pass rusher with the hands to become a mismatch early in his career.

24. Dallas Cowboys - iOL, Zion Johnson, Boston College

Elevator pitch: The Cowboys are stuck with Zeke Elliott despite clear signs that he’s slowing down and the best way to revive their run game is by investing in the offensive line.

25. Buffalo Bills - RB, Breece Hall, Iowa State

Elevator pitch: Losing Brian Daboll to New York means it won’t be as easy to hide a shaky run game going forward. Hall has the vision, contact balance, and third down skillset to become Josh Allen’s best friend.

26. Tennessee Titans - iOL, Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Elevator pitch: A move to get the Titans back to their identity. Green’s a physical run blocker who will bury people, which should help Derrick Henry reestablish himself as the best back in football.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - ED/DL, Logan Hall, Houston

Elevator pitch: The Bucs front is getting long in the tooth outside of Devin White and Hall gives them a versatile 280 lb. lineman who has the length and athleticism to make an impact against the run and pass in time.

28. Green Bay Packers - LB, Devin Lloyd, Utah

Elevator pitch: Cheeseheads will lose their mind because this isn’t a receiver, but Lloyd is a true three-down linebacker who can rush the passer, play the run, and drop in space.

29. Kansas City Chiefs - LB, Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Elevator pitch: The Chiefs defense is short on difference makers. Dean adds an element of athleticism to the second level of their defense that’s currently missing unless Willie Gay puts it all together.

30. Kansas City Chiefs - OT, Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Elevator pitch: Orlando Brown Jr. is on a franchise tag and the right tackle situation remains unsettled. Raimann is an advanced technician and smooth mover who needs to get stronger. He gives Reid a viable alternative to Brown if negotiations fall apart, and failing that he could be the answer on the right side.

31. Cincinnati Bengals - CB, Kyler Gordon, Washington

Elevator pitch: Eli Apple shouldn’t be logging starter’s minutes and Gordon gives the Bengals a way forward. He’s an inside/outside corner who has the traits, instincts, and mirror/match skills to become a standout.

32. Detroit Lions - S, Daxton Hill, Michigan

Elevator pitch: The Lions’ defense is pretty weak on the back end. Hill should be able compete for time at safety or slot early. He’s an explosive athlete with the instincts and leadership traits to become a face of the franchise.

T.33. Who should George Paton draft, Broncos Country?

AJ: I’m probably taking David Ojabo, maybe Tyler Linderbaum. I could talk myself into Kaiir Elam. He’s worth the trade up cost because he can become a premium pass rusher.

Joe: I’m looking at Ojabo and would consider him at 32 because of the fifth year option. Broncos Country would get mad about a trade up to secure him, but I like the upside. Before his injury I liked him almost as much as Thibodeaux.

Poll

Who should the Broncos draft in this scenario?

view results
  • 0%
    QB - Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    QB - Sam Howell - North Carolina
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    QB - Matt Corral - Ole Miss
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    RB - Kenneth Walker - Michigan State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    WR - Treylon Burks - Arkansas
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    WR - Jahan Dotson - Penn State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    WR - Skyy Moore - Western Michigan
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    WR - Christian Watson - North Dakota State
    (0 votes)
  • 10%
    TE - Trey McBride - Colorado State
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    OT - Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    OT - Abraham Lucas - Washington State
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    OT - Tyler Smith - Tulsa
    (3 votes)
  • 13%
    OC - Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    OC - Cam Jurgens - Nebraska
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    iOL - Dylan Parham - Memphis
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    iOL - Cole Strange - Chattanooga
    (0 votes)
  • 7%
    DL - Travis Jones - UConn
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    DL - Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    DL - DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    DL - Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    ED - Boye Mafe - Minnesota
    (5 votes)
  • 25%
    ED - David Ojabo - Michigan
    (17 votes)
  • 4%
    ED - Nik Bonitto - Oklahoma
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    ED - Drake Jackson - USC
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    LB - Quay Walker - Georgia
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    LB - Chad Muma - Wyoming
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    LB - Leo Chenal - Wisconsin
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    CB - Kaiir Elam - Florida
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    S - Lewis Cine - Georgia
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    S - Jaquan Brisker - Penn State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (please comment)
    (0 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

