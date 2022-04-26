2022 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos draft interest tracker version 3.0

It’s that time of the year again! The Denver Broncos scouts have been making trips around the country to meet, interview, and watch the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Also, General Manager George Paton, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, and the other Broncos coaches have been interviewing and bringing in select prospects for top-30 visits/workouts as well. Not all of these are reported, but we have tracked the ones that have leaked out thus far.
We have the reported prospects the Broncos met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, the prospects they watched at Pro Days, the ones they have met via zoom calls or just shown interest in, and the ones they have or will have in for a top-30 visit/workout. Also, any prospects the Broncos are rumored to be interested in are included as well.
This update has 15 more additions from the previous edition(version 1.0). The majority of these additions are from the ongoing top-30 visits that the Broncos have, or have done, that have been reported. More of these will continue to leak out in the coming days.
This final update has 10 more additions from the second version (version 2.0). These 10 are all reported top-30 pre-draft visits the Broncos have had prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. We don’t have all 30, but we are pretty darn close. Unless any more reported visits leak out between now and Thursday, this is what we have.
2022 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker
|Name
|Position
|College
|Projected Round
|Combine
|Pro Day
|Private workout/Visit
|Other
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|1st
|X
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pitt
|1st
|X
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|1st/2nd
|X
|Kaleb Eleby
|QB
|Western Michigan
|Day 2/3
|X
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|1st/2nd
|X
|Bernhard Rainmann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|1st/2nd
|X
|Cordell Volson
|OT
|North Dakota State
|Day 3
|X
|Tyler Smith
|OT
|Tulsa
|2nd/3rd
|X
|Nick Grant
|CB/S
|Virginia
|Day 3
|X
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|Rutgers
|Day 3
|X
|Abraham Lucus
|OT
|Washington State
|2nd/3rd
|X
|X
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|LSU
|Day 3
|X
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|Day 3
|X
|Shermari Jones
|RB
|Coastal Carolina
|Day 3
|X
|Jared Schiess
|DT
|Weber State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Maryland
|Day 3
|X
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|2nd/3rd
|X
|Jayln Armour-Davis
|CB
|Alabama
|Day 3
|X
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Alabama
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Christian Harris
|ILB
|Alabama
|2nd/3rd
|X
|Phidarian Mathis
|IDL
|Alabama
|Day 2/3
|X
|Chris Owens
|IOL
|Alabama
|Day 3
|X
|LaBryan Ray
|IDL
|Alabama
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Alabama
|Day 3
|X
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|1st/2nd
|X
|Chad Muma
|ILB
|Wyoming
|2nd/3rd
|X
|X
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Jordan Wilson
|TE
|Florida State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Andrew Parchment
|WR
|Florida State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|SMU
|Day 3
|X
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Washington State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Washington State
|Day 3
|X
|Jayden Peevy
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|Day 3
|X
|Jamaree Salyer
|IOL
|Georgia
|Day 2
|X
|Theo Jackson
|DB
|Tennessee
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|D'Eriq King
|QB/WR
|Miami(FL)
|Day 3
|X
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Baylor
|3rd-4th
|X
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Day 3
|X
|Logan Hall
|IDL
|Houston
|Day 2
|X
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|3rd/4th
|X
|David Anenih
|EDGE
|Houston
|Day 3
|X
|Ja'Quan McMillan
|DB
|East Carolina
|Day 2/3
|X
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Nebraska
|3rd/4th
|X
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|North Dakota
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Southern Utah
|Day 3
|X
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Dylan Parham
|IOL
|Memphis
|2nd/3rd
|X
|Cole Strange
|IOL
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|2nd/3rd
|X
|Jared Bernhardt
|WR/KR
|Ferris State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|Day 3
|X
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Maryland
|Day 3
|X
|Luke Goedeke
|OT/OL
|Central Michigan
|Day 2
|X
|DeAngelo Malone
|EDGE
|Western Kentucky
|3rd/4th
|X
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|Day 2
|X
|Tariq Carpenter
|S/LB
|Georgia Tech
|Day 3
|X
|DaRon Bland
|CB
|Fresno State
|Day 3
|X
|Michael Badejo
|EDGE
|Texas Southern
|Day 3
|X
|Thayer Munford
|IOL
|Ohio State
|3rd-4th
|X
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|Day 2
|X
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Day 3
|X
|Travis Jones
|IDL
|UCONN
|1st/2nd
|X
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|1st/2nd
|X
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|2nd
|X
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Houston
|Day 3
|X
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|Day 3
|X
|Smoke Monday
|CB
|Auburn
|Day 3
|X
