 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos draft interest tracker version 3.0

A final (maybe) list of prospects the Denver Broncos have reportedly shown interest in during the draft process.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Iowa State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

It’s that time of the year again! The Denver Broncos scouts have been making trips around the country to meet, interview, and watch the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Also, General Manager George Paton, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, and the other Broncos coaches have been interviewing and bringing in select prospects for top-30 visits/workouts as well. Not all of these are reported, but we have tracked the ones that have leaked out thus far.

We have the reported prospects the Broncos met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, the prospects they watched at Pro Days, the ones they have met via zoom calls or just shown interest in, and the ones they have or will have in for a top-30 visit/workout. Also, any prospects the Broncos are rumored to be interested in are included as well.

This update has 15 more additions from the previous edition(version 1.0). The majority of these additions are from the ongoing top-30 visits that the Broncos have, or have done, that have been reported. More of these will continue to leak out in the coming days.

This final update has 10 more additions from the second version (version 2.0). These 10 are all reported top-30 pre-draft visits the Broncos have had prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. We don’t have all 30, but we are pretty darn close. Unless any more reported visits leak out between now and Thursday, this is what we have.

2022 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

Name Position College Projected Round Combine Pro Day Private workout/Visit Other
Name Position College Projected Round Combine Pro Day Private workout/Visit Other
Malik Willis QB Liberty 1st X
Kenny Pickett QB Pitt 1st X
Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 1st/2nd X
Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan Day 2/3 X
Sam Howell QB North Carolina 1st/2nd X
Bernhard Rainmann OT Central Michigan 1st/2nd X
Cordell Volson OT North Dakota State Day 3 X
Tyler Smith OT Tulsa 2nd/3rd X
Nick Grant CB/S Virginia Day 3 X
Isaih Pacheco RB Rutgers Day 3 X
Abraham Lucus OT Washington State 2nd/3rd X X
Cordale Flott CB LSU Day 3 X
Cole Turner TE Nevada Day 3 X
Shermari Jones RB Coastal Carolina Day 3 X
Jared Schiess DT Weber State Day 3/UDFA X
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland Day 3 X
Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 2nd/3rd X
Jayln Armour-Davis CB Alabama Day 3 X
Slade Bolden WR Alabama Day 3/UDFA X
Christian Harris ILB Alabama 2nd/3rd X
Phidarian Mathis IDL Alabama Day 2/3 X
Chris Owens IOL Alabama Day 3 X
LaBryan Ray IDL Alabama Day 3/UDFA X
Brian Robinson RB Alabama Day 3 X
Trey McBride TE Colorado State 1st/2nd X
Chad Muma ILB Wyoming 2nd/3rd X X
Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State Day 3/UDFA X
Jordan Wilson TE Florida State Day 3/UDFA X
Andrew Parchment WR Florida State Day 3/UDFA X
Hassan Haskins RB Michigan Day 3 X
Grant Calcaterra TE SMU Day 3 X
Max Borghi RB Washington State Day 3/UDFA X
Jaylen Watson CB Washington State Day 3 X
Jayden Peevy IDL Texas A&M Day 3 X
Jamaree Salyer IOL Georgia Day 2 X
Theo Jackson DB Tennessee Day 3/UDFA X
D'Eriq King QB/WR Miami(FL) Day 3 X
Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 3rd-4th X
Dareke Young WR Lenoir-Rhyne Day 3 X
Logan Hall IDL Houston Day 2 X
Marcus Jones CB Houston 3rd/4th X
David Anenih EDGE Houston Day 3 X
Ja'Quan McMillan DB East Carolina Day 2/3 X
Cam Jurgens C Nebraska 3rd/4th X
Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota Day 3/UDFA X
Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah Day 3 X
Cade York K LSU Day 3/UDFA X
Dylan Parham IOL Memphis 2nd/3rd X
Cole Strange IOL Tennessee-Chattanooga 2nd/3rd X
Jared Bernhardt WR/KR Ferris State Day 3/UDFA X
Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma Day 3 X
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland Day 3 X
Luke Goedeke OT/OL Central Michigan Day 2 X
DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky 3rd/4th X
James Cook RB Georgia Day 2 X
Tariq Carpenter S/LB Georgia Tech Day 3 X
DaRon Bland CB Fresno State Day 3 X
Michael Badejo EDGE Texas Southern Day 3 X
Thayer Munford IOL Ohio State 3rd-4th X
Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma Day 2 X
Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State Day 3 X
Travis Jones IDL UCONN 1st/2nd X
Drake Jackson EDGE USC 1st/2nd X
Roger McCreary CB Auburn 2nd X
Damarion Williams CB Houston Day 3 X
Zamir White RB Georgia Day 3 X
Smoke Monday CB Auburn Day 3 X

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...