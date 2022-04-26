Three rules for Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos: Team first, be on time, and no excuses

The Denver Broncos began conducting their volunteer workouts this week and we got our first look at new head coach Nathaniel Hackett working with the team in a practice environment.

At the end of a session, Hackett said to the players, “It’s great to be out here with all you guys. Love watching you guys fly around and protecting each other as we do all that stuff, right? It’s just about being able to practice and get better all day.”

He then asked a player for each of his three rules: Be on time, Team First, No Excuses.

Hackett finished with, “Lock that shit in. Believe that!”

Inside Coach Hackett’s first post-practice huddle: pic.twitter.com/dnR9mhmX5Y — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 26, 2022

As a fan, I loved the Hackett hiring and loved the energy he seemed to bring early on. My main concern was that he was too goofy at times. As the guy at the top of the chain, I would hope for a little less goofy and a little more business. Well, I misjudged him on that point. He is already showing that he knows when its time for a little fun and time for business. He was all business to end that workout on Monday.

The business end of that work continues this week and into the rest of the offseason. As a first-time head coach, Hackett gets an extra week of preparation and he intends to take advantage of that extra time.

“It definitely helps,” Hackett said after workouts. “It’s primarily for those first-time guys because the other guys go into it—they’ve already been doing it for a year. So it’s definitely an advantage from the standpoint of being a first-time guy but still, there’s a long way to go for us. A long way.”

