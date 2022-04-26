Report: Broncos are nearing a deal to re-sign running back Melvin Gordon

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran running back Melvin Gordon is nearing a deal to re-sign with the Denver Broncos. Later, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that report and stated that the Broncos and Gordon have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million dollars.

#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is re-signing with Denver, as the two sides have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. A key move before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

Gordon, who just turned 29-years old this month is coming off two very productive seasons for the Broncos where he combined for a total of 20 touchdowns and 1,904 yards rushing. He will now pair with 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams to give the Broncos a talented backfield.

I’d expect Javonte Williams to be the 1A of this backfield while Gordon will be the one spelling him at times throughout the game. The Broncos were lacking a true 1B on the roster and re-signing Gordon gives them that.

It also opens up the draft a bit for the Broncos. I assumed that they would select a running back with one of their top 100 selections to pair with Javonte Williams. They brought a total of four backs in during the top-30 visits, but in the end, they decided to re-sign the veteran Gordon.

This re-signing received the seal of approval from Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson who was teammates with Gordon for one year while at Wisconsin. Both sides talked about how they would like to see a reunion on the Broncos and now they can officially do that.

When you have a quarterback like Russell Wilson, you can never have enough playmakers surrounding him. Gordon, who arguably has been the Broncos' best offensive player these past two seasons gives him another playmaker out of the backfield, a solid receiver, and someone who can protect him in the backfield as well.

With the draft just hours away now, the Broncos make a solid move to improve their offense and removing a big remaining draft need. Now, General Manager George Paton enters the draft without any major glaring needs and can operate freely without “reaching” for a need and drafting the best player available at a position of need.