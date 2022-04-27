The tricky balance of aging vets vs younger, cheaper talent

As I gathered today’s news, I couldn’t help but notice the dichotomy from the Denver Broncos site regarding Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns.

On one hand, we have an older talent who has one of the best defensive minds in the game (it is why he’s been able to play safety at such a high level with our team the past few years). In the other hand, we have a young, hungry, and extremely physically gifted young player in Caden Sterns who looked pretty darn good in the action he got to see last season.

And let’s face it, there’s only one way this story ends.

Sure, we’ll all cheer hard for Kareem. He’s the friggin’ man. He isn’t lying one iota when he talks about his tape and how he still has it.

But the reality is that business dictates what happens. Just look at his contract. He’s on a one-year deal for $2M. That’s not the contract given to a guy who’s a big part of the future plans for the Denver Broncos.

Sterns on the other hand has 3 years left on his rookie contract with ~$4M left on it.

It is simple math.

We also get to look at the same kind of situation in the offensive backfield with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams albeit with hopefully the roles reversed as far as having the younger guy start and the vet be the backup.

This side of football can be very interesting...does the team let the vet go at the right time? Are the young guns ready to take over without a drop-off in production? These are all the questions that George Paton has to answer as he handles these kinds of negotiations.

In both cases, I’m happy to have the vets and the youth on this team. They all have roles to play and hopefully will stay focused on helping their team win games at the end of the day.

