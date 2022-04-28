2022 NFL Draft: Top-300 Big Board

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally upon us. After a long offseason that offered plenty of excitement for Broncos Country, the icing on the cake in the draft is here. While there are many prospects on here that the Broncos won’t be in on, there are plenty that they will be.
I’m thrilled to be able to publish this here on Mile High Report. I just want to note that these are solely my OWN grades and are not reflective of other Mile High Report writers or the website as a whole. Feel free to use this as a reference throughout the draft for your team and/or the Broncos.
One last clarification on the grades. A “1A” is what I consider to be a true first-round grade. These guys all graded with a 45 or higher out of 50 on my grading scale. 1B is the next tier and each graded close enough to that mark for me to feel comfortable taking them in round one.
Note: I didn’t add specialists because I’m still working on a matching grading scale for them. That being said, Jordan Stout is the best punter in the class.
Without further ado, my top-300 big board:
AJ Schulte’s Top-300 Big Board
|Number
|Player
|Position
|School
|Grade
|Number
|Player
|Position
|School
|Grade
|1
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|1A
|2
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|1A
|3
|Travon Walker
|EDGE
|Georgia
|1A
|4
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|1A
|5
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Georgia
|1A
|6
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|NC State
|1A
|7
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|1A
|8
|Derek Stingley
|CB
|LSU
|1A
|9
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|1A
|10
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|1A
|11
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Michigan
|1A
|12
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Notre Dame
|1A
|13
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|1A
|14
|Andrew Booth
|CB
|Clemson
|1A
|15
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|1A
|16
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|1A
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|1B
|18
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|1B
|19
|Zion Johnson
|G
|Boston College
|1B
|20
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Iowa
|1B
|21
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|1B
|22
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|1B
|23
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|1B
|24
|Logan Hall
|DT
|Houston
|1B
|25
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|1B
|26
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Georgia
|1B
|27
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|1B
|28
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|1B
|29
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|1B
|30
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|1B
|31
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|1B
|32
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|1B
|33
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Texas A&M
|1B
|34
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|2
|35
|Kaair Elam
|CB
|Florida
|2
|36
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Baylor
|2
|37
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|2
|38
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|2
|39
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|2
|40
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Georgia
|2
|41
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|2
|42
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|Oklahoma
|2
|43
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|2
|44
|Jaquan Brisker
|S
|Penn State
|2
|45
|Travis Jones
|DT
|Uconn
|2
|46
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|2
|47
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|2
|48
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|2
|49
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|2
|50
|Demarvin Leal
|DT
|Texas A&M
|2
|51
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Nebraska
|2
|52
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Nebraska
|2
|53
|Sean Rhyan
|G
|UCLA
|2
|54
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Michigan State
|2
|55
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|2
|56
|Dylan Parham
|G
|Memphis
|2
|57
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|3
|58
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|3
|59
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|3
|60
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Sam Houston State
|3
|61
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|3
|62
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|3
|63
|Alex Wright
|EDGE
|UAB
|3
|64
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|3
|65
|DeAngelo Malone
|EDGE
|Western Kentucky
|3
|66
|Cole Strange
|G
|Chattanooga
|3
|67
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Georgia
|3
|68
|Cam Thomas
|EDGE
|San Diego State
|3
|69
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|3
|70
|Sam Williams
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|3
|71
|Luke Goedeke
|G
|Central Michigan
|3
|72
|Neil Farrell
|DT
|LSU
|3
|73
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Illinois
|3
|74
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|3
|75
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|3
|76
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|3
|77
|Ed Ingram
|G
|LSU
|3
|78
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|3
|79
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Cincinnati
|3
|80
|Luke Fortner
|C
|Kentucky
|3
|81
|Phidarian Mathis
|DT
|Alabama
|3
|82
|Jamaree Salyer
|G
|Georgia
|3
|83
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|3
|84
|Zach Tom
|C
|Wake Forest
|3
|85
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|3
|86
|Darian Kinnard
|G
|Kentucky
|3
|87
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|3
|88
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Pitt
|3
|89
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|3
|90
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|3
|91
|Matthew Butler
|DT
|Tennessee
|3
|92
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Alabama
|3
|93
|Cade Mays
|G
|Tennessee
|3
|94
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|3
|95
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DT
|Iowa State
|3
|96
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Tennessee
|3
|97
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|3
|98
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|3
|99
|Dohnovan West
|C
|Arizona State
|3
|100
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|3
|101
|Kalia Davis
|DT
|UCF
|3
|102
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|3
|103
|Josh Ezeudu
|G
|North Carolina
|3
|104
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|3
|105
|Zachary Carter
|DT
|Florida
|3
|106
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Alabama
|3
|107
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Ohio State
|3
|108
|Christopher Allen
|EDGE
|Alabama
|4
|109
|Nick Cross
|S
|Maryland
|4
|110
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|4
|111
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Baylor
|4
|112
|Myjai Sanders
|EDGE
|Cincinnati
|4
|113
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|4
|114
|JT Woods
|S
|Baylor
|4
|115
|Lecitus Smith
|G
|Virginia Tech
|4
|116
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|4
|117
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|118
|JoJo Domann
|LB
|Nebraska
|4
|119
|Danny Gray
|WR
|SMU
|4
|120
|Dominique Robinson
|EDGE
|Miami (OH)
|4
|121
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|4
|122
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|4
|123
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|UCLA
|4
|124
|Kyle Phillips
|WR
|UCLA
|4
|125
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|4
|126
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|4
|127
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|Penn State
|4
|128
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|LSU
|4
|129
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|4
|130
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|4
|131
|Dane Belton
|S
|Iowa
|4
|132
|Haskell Garrett
|DT
|Ohio State
|4
|133
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Toledo
|4
|134
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Louisiana
|4
|135
|Jesse Luketa
|EDGE
|Penn State
|4
|136
|Marquis Hayes
|G
|Oklahoma
|4
|137
|Damarrion Williams
|CB
|Houston
|4
|138
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4
|139
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pitt
|4
|140
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Arkansas
|4
|141
|Tyler Smith
|OT
|Tulsa
|4
|142
|Logan Bruss
|G
|Wisconsin
|4
|143
|Decobie Durant
|CB
|South Carolina State
|4
|144
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|4
|145
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|4
|146
|Andrew Stueber
|G
|Michigan
|4
|147
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|Alabama
|4
|148
|Zachary Thomas
|G
|San Diego State
|4
|149
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Iowa State
|4
|150
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|Penn State
|4
|151
|Kennedy Brooks
|RB
|Oklahoma
|4
|152
|Justin Schaffer
|G
|Georgia
|4
|153
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|4
|154
|Tyler Allegier
|RB
|BYU
|4
|155
|Ben Brown
|C
|Ole Miss
|4
|156
|D’Marco Jackson
|LB
|Appalachian State
|4
|157
|Kevin Austin
|WR
|Notre Dame
|4
|158
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|San Diego State
|4
|159
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Rutgers
|4
|160
|Percy Butler
|S
|Louisiana
|5
|161
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|5
|162
|Tyreke Smith
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|5
|163
|Pierre Strong
|RB
|South Dakota State
|5
|164
|Yusuf Corker
|S
|Kentucky
|5
|165
|David Anenih
|EDGE
|Houston
|5
|166
|Spencer Burford
|OT
|UTSA
|5
|167
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|5
|168
|Kellen Diesch
|OT
|Arizona State
|5
|169
|Amare Barno
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|5
|170
|Dare Rosenthal
|OT
|Kentucky
|5
|171
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|5
|172
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Baylor
|5
|173
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Baylor
|5
|174
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Virginia
|5
|175
|Verone McKinley
|S
|Oregon
|5
|176
|Daron Bland
|CB
|Fresno State
|5
|177
|D’Vonte Price
|RB
|FIU
|5
|178
|Thomas Booker
|DT
|Stanford
|5
|179
|Mike Rose
|LB
|Iowa State
|5
|180
|Vincent Gray
|CB
|Michigan
|5
|181
|Jerreth Sterns
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|5
|182
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|5
|183
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|5
|184
|Jeremiah Gemmel
|LB
|North Carolina
|5
|185
|Josh Sills
|G
|Oklahoma State
|5
|186
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|5
|187
|Michael Clemons
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|5
|188
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|SMU
|5
|189
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Mississippi State
|5
|190
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Washington State
|5
|191
|Kaleb Eleby
|QB
|Western Michigan
|5
|192
|Thayer Munford
|G
|Ohio State
|5
|193
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|5
|194
|Velus Jones Jr
|WR
|Tennessee
|5
|195
|Tariq Carpenter
|S
|Georgia Tech
|5
|196
|Marquan McCall
|DT
|Kentucky
|5
|197
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|Arizona State
|5
|198
|Aaron Hansford
|LB
|Texas A&M
|5
|199
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Maryland
|5
|200
|Dontario Drummond
|WR
|Ole Miss
|5
|201
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Wisconsin
|5
|202
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Mississippi State
|5
|203
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|Oklahoma
|5
|204
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|Utah
|5
|205
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|5
|206
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|5
|207
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|G
|Southern
|5
|208
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|Clemson
|5
|209
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|5
|210
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|Western Kentucky
|5
|211
|Alec Lindstrom
|C
|Boston College
|5
|212
|Jack Coan
|QB
|Notre Dame
|5
|213
|Gerrit Prince
|TE
|UAB
|5
|214
|Mykael Wright
|CB
|Oregon
|5
|215
|Chasen Hines
|C
|LSU
|6
|216
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|Georgia Tech
|6
|217
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|6
|218
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Southern Utah
|6
|219
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|North Carolina
|6
|220
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|Illinois
|6
|221
|Austin Deculus
|OT
|LSU
|6
|222
|Chris Paul
|G
|Tulsa
|6
|223
|Smoke Monday
|S
|Auburn
|6
|224
|Tyree Johnson
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|6
|225
|Connor Heyward
|FB
|Michigan State
|6
|226
|Tre Turner
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|6
|227
|Brad Hawkins
|S
|Michigan
|6
|228
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|LSU
|6
|229
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|6
|230
|Cordell Volson
|G
|North Dakota State
|6
|231
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Arizona State
|6
|232
|Jeffrey Gunter
|EDGE
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|233
|Curtis Brooks
|DT
|Cincinnati
|6
|234
|Taylor Hawkins
|CB
|San Diego State
|6
|235
|Bill Dunkle
|G
|San Diego State
|6
|236
|Tristan Ebner
|RB
|Baylor
|6
|237
|Noah Ellis
|DT
|Idaho
|6
|238
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|CB
|USC
|6
|239
|DJ Davidson
|DT
|Arizona State
|6
|240
|Matt Henningsen
|DT
|Wisconsin
|6
|241
|Braylon Sanders
|WR
|Ole Miss
|6
|242
|Luka Tenuta
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|6
|243
|Derion Kendrick
|CB
|Georgia
|6
|244
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
|S
|Oklahoma State
|6
|245
|Kyron Johnson
|LB
|Kansas
|6
|246
|Reggie Robinson
|WR
|SMU
|6
|247
|Chris Hinton
|DT
|Michigan
|6
|248
|Keontay Ingram
|RB
|USC
|6
|249
|Jayden Peevy
|DT
|Texas A&M
|6
|250
|Jack Jones
|CB
|Arizona State
|6
|251
|Josh Johnson
|WR
|Tulsa
|6
|252
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Washington State
|6
|253
|Josh Thompson
|CB
|Texas
|6
|254
|Dawson Deaton
|C
|Texas Tech
|6
|255
|Zakoby McClain
|LB
|Auburn
|6
|256
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|Ole Miss
|6
|257
|Bubba Bolden
|S
|Miami (FL)
|6
|258
|Damarcus Fields
|CB
|Texas Tech
|6
|259
|Obinna Eze
|OT
|TCU
|6
|260
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|NC State
|6
|261
|Josh Ross
|LB
|Michigan
|6
|262
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Georgia
|6
|263
|Chris Steele
|CB
|USC
|6
|264
|James Empey
|C
|BYU
|6
|265
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Indiana
|6
|266
|Quentin Lake
|S
|UCLA
|6
|267
|Armani Rogers
|TE
|Ohio
|6
|268
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|Ole Miss
|6
|269
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|Miami (FL)
|6
|270
|Nick Zakelj
|G
|Fordham
|6
|271
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|Rutgers
|6
|272
|Calvin Turner Jr
|WR
|Hawaii
|6
|273
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|Wisconsin
|6
|274
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|6
|275
|Brock Hoffman
|C
|Virginia Tech
|6
|276
|Jeremiah Hall
|FB
|Oklahoma
|6
|277
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Utah State
|6
|278
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|6
|279
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|UTSA
|6
|280
|Austin Allen
|TE
|Nebraska
|6
|281
|Jaivon Heiligh
|WR
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|282
|Luke Wattenberg
|C
|Washington
|6
|283
|Esezi Otomewo
|DT
|Minnesota
|7
|284
|Nick Grant
|S
|Virginia
|7
|285
|Kalon Barnes
|CB
|Baylor
|7
|286
|Leon O’Neal
|S
|Texas A&M
|7
|287
|Chase Allen
|TE
|Iowa State
|7
|288
|Ryan van Demark
|OT
|Uconn
|7
|289
|Luiji Vilain
|EDGE
|Wake Forest
|7
|290
|James Houston
|EDGE
|Jackson State
|7
|291
|Mika Tafua
|EDGE
|Utah
|7
|292
|Sterling Weatherford
|S
|Miami (OH)
|7
|293
|Ja’Quan McMillan
|CB
|East Carolina
|7
|294
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|7
|295
|Doug Kramer
|C
|Illinois
|7
|296
|Carson Wells
|EDGE
|Colorado
|7
|297
|Jason Poe
|G
|Mercer
|7
|298
|EJ Perry
|QB
|Brown
|7
|299
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|S
|USC
|7
|300
|Tyrese Robinson
|G
|Oklahoma
|7
Loading comments...