2022 NFL Draft: Top-300 Big Board

Draft Writer AJ Schulte draws up his top-300 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

By AJ Schulte
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally upon us. After a long offseason that offered plenty of excitement for Broncos Country, the icing on the cake in the draft is here. While there are many prospects on here that the Broncos won’t be in on, there are plenty that they will be.

I’m thrilled to be able to publish this here on Mile High Report. I just want to note that these are solely my OWN grades and are not reflective of other Mile High Report writers or the website as a whole. Feel free to use this as a reference throughout the draft for your team and/or the Broncos.

One last clarification on the grades. A “1A” is what I consider to be a true first-round grade. These guys all graded with a 45 or higher out of 50 on my grading scale. 1B is the next tier and each graded close enough to that mark for me to feel comfortable taking them in round one.

Note: I didn’t add specialists because I’m still working on a matching grading scale for them. That being said, Jordan Stout is the best punter in the class.

Without further ado, my top-300 big board:

AJ Schulte’s Top-300 Big Board

Number Player Position School Grade
1 Evan Neal OT Alabama 1A
2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon 1A
3 Travon Walker EDGE Georgia 1A
4 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State 1A
5 Jordan Davis DT Georgia 1A
6 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State 1A
7 Trent McDuffie CB Washington 1A
8 Derek Stingley CB LSU 1A
9 Sauce Gardner CB Cincinnati 1A
10 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan 1A
11 Daxton Hill S Michigan 1A
12 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame 1A
13 Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State 1A
14 Andrew Booth CB Clemson 1A
15 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue 1A
16 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State 1A
17 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 1B
18 Jameson Williams WR Alabama 1B
19 Zion Johnson G Boston College 1B
20 Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa 1B
21 Drake London WR USC 1B
22 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan 1B
23 Chris Olave WR Ohio State 1B
24 Logan Hall DT Houston 1B
25 Devin Lloyd LB Utah 1B
26 Lewis Cine S Georgia 1B
27 Quay Walker LB Georgia 1B
28 Chad Muma LB Wyoming 1B
29 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 1B
30 Kyler Gordon CB Washington 1B
31 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 1B
32 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 1B
33 Kenyon Green G Texas A&M 1B
34 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota 2
35 Kaair Elam CB Florida 2
36 Jalen Pitre S Baylor 2
37 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa 2
38 Roger McCreary CB Auburn 2
39 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma 2
40 Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia 2
41 Breece Hall RB Iowa State 2
42 Perrion Winfrey DT Oklahoma 2
43 Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky 2
44 Jaquan Brisker S Penn State 2
45 Travis Jones DT Uconn 2
46 Drake Jackson EDGE USC 2
47 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma 2
48 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 2
49 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State 2
50 Demarvin Leal DT Texas A&M 2
51 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska 2
52 Cam Jurgens C Nebraska 2
53 Sean Rhyan G UCLA 2
54 Kenneth Walker RB Michigan State 2
55 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati 2
56 Dylan Parham G Memphis 2
57 George Pickens WR Georgia 3
58 Christian Harris LB Alabama 3
59 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan 3
60 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston State 3
61 Marcus Jones CB Houston 3
62 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina 3
63 Alex Wright EDGE UAB 3
64 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 3
65 DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky 3
66 Cole Strange G Chattanooga 3
67 Channing Tindall LB Georgia 3
68 Cam Thomas EDGE San Diego State 3
69 Trey McBride TE Colorado State 3
70 Sam Williams EDGE Ole Miss 3
71 Luke Goedeke G Central Michigan 3
72 Neil Farrell DT LSU 3
73 Kerby Joseph S Illinois 3
74 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M 3
75 Sam Howell QB North Carolina 3
76 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State 3
77 Ed Ingram G LSU 3
78 John Metchie III WR Alabama 3
79 Bryan Cook S Cincinnati 3
80 Luke Fortner C Kentucky 3
81 Phidarian Mathis DT Alabama 3
82 Jamaree Salyer G Georgia 3
83 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 3
84 Zach Tom C Wake Forest 3
85 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 3
86 Darian Kinnard G Kentucky 3
87 Damone Clark LB LSU 3
88 Damarri Mathis CB Pitt 3
89 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 3
90 Troy Andersen LB Montana State 3
91 Matthew Butler DT Tennessee 3
92 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama 3
93 Cade Mays G Tennessee 3
94 Malik Willis QB Liberty 3
95 Eyioma Uwazurike DT Iowa State 3
96 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee 3
97 Cade Otton TE Washington 3
98 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 3
99 Dohnovan West C Arizona State 3
100 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 3
101 Kalia Davis DT UCF 3
102 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA 3
103 Josh Ezeudu G North Carolina 3
104 James Cook RB Georgia 3
105 Zachary Carter DT Florida 3
106 Brian Robinson RB Alabama 3
107 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State 3
108 Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama 4
109 Nick Cross S Maryland 4
110 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota 4
111 Terrel Bernard LB Baylor 4
112 Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati 4
113 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati 4
114 JT Woods S Baylor 4
115 Lecitus Smith G Virginia Tech 4
116 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State 4
117 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 4
118 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska 4
119 Danny Gray WR SMU 4
120 Dominique Robinson EDGE Miami (OH) 4
121 Dameon Pierce RB Florida 4
122 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis 4
123 Otito Ogbonnia DT UCLA 4
124 Kyle Phillips WR UCLA 4
125 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma 4
126 Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State 4
127 Rasheed Walker OT Penn State 4
128 Cordale Flott CB LSU 4
129 Brandon Smith LB Penn State 4
130 Carson Strong QB Nevada 4
131 Dane Belton S Iowa 4
132 Haskell Garrett DT Ohio State 4
133 Tycen Anderson S Toledo 4
134 Max Mitchell OT Louisiana 4
135 Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State 4
136 Marquis Hayes G Oklahoma 4
137 Damarrion Williams CB Houston 4
138 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 4
139 Kenny Pickett QB Pitt 4
140 John Ridgeway DT Arkansas 4
141 Tyler Smith OT Tulsa 4
142 Logan Bruss G Wisconsin 4
143 Decobie Durant CB South Carolina State 4
144 David Bell WR Purdue 4
145 Rachaad White RB Arizona State 4
146 Andrew Stueber G Michigan 4
147 Josh Jobe CB Alabama 4
148 Zachary Thomas G San Diego State 4
149 Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State 4
150 Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State 4
151 Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma 4
152 Justin Schaffer G Georgia 4
153 Justyn Ross WR Clemson 4
154 Tyler Allegier RB BYU 4
155 Ben Brown C Ole Miss 4
156 D’Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State 4
157 Kevin Austin WR Notre Dame 4
158 Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State 4
159 Bo Melton WR Rutgers 4
160 Percy Butler S Louisiana 5
161 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State 5
162 Tyreke Smith EDGE Ohio State 5
163 Pierre Strong RB South Dakota State 5
164 Yusuf Corker S Kentucky 5
165 David Anenih EDGE Houston 5
166 Spencer Burford OT UTSA 5
167 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan 5
168 Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State 5
169 Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech 5
170 Dare Rosenthal OT Kentucky 5
171 Zamir White RB Georgia 5
172 Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 5
173 Abram Smith RB Baylor 5
174 Jelani Woods TE Virginia 5
175 Verone McKinley S Oregon 5
176 Daron Bland CB Fresno State 5
177 D’Vonte Price RB FIU 5
178 Thomas Booker DT Stanford 5
179 Mike Rose LB Iowa State 5
180 Vincent Gray CB Michigan 5
181 Jerreth Sterns WR Western Kentucky 5
182 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame 5
183 Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 5
184 Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina 5
185 Josh Sills G Oklahoma State 5
186 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati 5
187 Michael Clemons EDGE Texas A&M 5
188 Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 5
189 Makai Polk WR Mississippi State 5
190 Jaylen Watson CB Washington State 5
191 Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan 5
192 Thayer Munford G Ohio State 5
193 Tyler Badie RB Missouri 5
194 Velus Jones Jr WR Tennessee 5
195 Tariq Carpenter S Georgia Tech 5
196 Marquan McCall DT Kentucky 5
197 Chase Lucas CB Arizona State 5
198 Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M 5
199 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland 5
200 Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss 5
201 Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 5
202 Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State 5
203 Delarrin Turner-Yell S Oklahoma 5
204 Nephi Sewell LB Utah 5
205 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada 5
206 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri 5
207 Ja’Tyre Carter G Southern 5
208 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson 5
209 James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech 5
210 Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky 5
211 Alec Lindstrom C Boston College 5
212 Jack Coan QB Notre Dame 5
213 Gerrit Prince TE UAB 5
214 Mykael Wright CB Oregon 5
215 Chasen Hines C LSU 6
216 Juanyeh Thomas S Georgia Tech 6
217 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M 6
218 Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah 6
219 Ty Chandler RB North Carolina 6
220 Vederian Lowe OT Illinois 6
221 Austin Deculus OT LSU 6
222 Chris Paul G Tulsa 6
223 Smoke Monday S Auburn 6
224 Tyree Johnson EDGE Texas A&M 6
225 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State 6
226 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech 6
227 Brad Hawkins S Michigan 6
228 Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU 6
229 Cole Turner TE Nevada 6
230 Cordell Volson G North Dakota State 6
231 Darien Butler LB Arizona State 6
232 Jeffrey Gunter EDGE Coastal Carolina 6
233 Curtis Brooks DT Cincinnati 6
234 Taylor Hawkins CB San Diego State 6
235 Bill Dunkle G San Diego State 6
236 Tristan Ebner RB Baylor 6
237 Noah Ellis DT Idaho 6
238 Isaac Taylor-Stuart CB USC 6
239 DJ Davidson DT Arizona State 6
240 Matt Henningsen DT Wisconsin 6
241 Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss 6
242 Luka Tenuta OT Virginia Tech 6
243 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia 6
244 Kolby Harvell-Peel S Oklahoma State 6
245 Kyron Johnson LB Kansas 6
246 Reggie Robinson WR SMU 6
247 Chris Hinton DT Michigan 6
248 Keontay Ingram RB USC 6
249 Jayden Peevy DT Texas A&M 6
250 Jack Jones CB Arizona State 6
251 Josh Johnson WR Tulsa 6
252 Max Borghi RB Washington State 6
253 Josh Thompson CB Texas 6
254 Dawson Deaton C Texas Tech 6
255 Zakoby McClain LB Auburn 6
256 Snoop Conner RB Ole Miss 6
257 Bubba Bolden S Miami (FL) 6
258 Damarcus Fields CB Texas Tech 6
259 Obinna Eze OT TCU 6
260 Zonovan Knight RB NC State 6
261 Josh Ross LB Michigan 6
262 John FitzPatrick TE Georgia 6
263 Chris Steele CB USC 6
264 James Empey C BYU 6
265 Micah McFadden LB Indiana 6
266 Quentin Lake S UCLA 6
267 Armani Rogers TE Ohio 6
268 Jerrion Ealy RB Ole Miss 6
269 Charleston Rambo WR Miami (FL) 6
270 Nick Zakelj G Fordham 6
271 Isaih Pacheco RB Rutgers 6
272 Calvin Turner Jr WR Hawaii 6
273 Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin 6
274 Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State 6
275 Brock Hoffman C Virginia Tech 6
276 Jeremiah Hall FB Oklahoma 6
277 Deven Thompkins WR Utah State 6
278 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa EDGE Notre Dame 6
279 Sincere McCormick RB UTSA 6
280 Austin Allen TE Nebraska 6
281 Jaivon Heiligh WR Coastal Carolina 6
282 Luke Wattenberg C Washington 6
283 Esezi Otomewo DT Minnesota 7
284 Nick Grant S Virginia 7
285 Kalon Barnes CB Baylor 7
286 Leon O’Neal S Texas A&M 7
287 Chase Allen TE Iowa State 7
288 Ryan van Demark OT Uconn 7
289 Luiji Vilain EDGE Wake Forest 7
290 James Houston EDGE Jackson State 7
291 Mika Tafua EDGE Utah 7
292 Sterling Weatherford S Miami (OH) 7
293 Ja’Quan McMillan CB East Carolina 7
294 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State 7
295 Doug Kramer C Illinois 7
296 Carson Wells EDGE Colorado 7
297 Jason Poe G Mercer 7
298 EJ Perry QB Brown 7
299 Isaiah Pola-Mao S USC 7
300 Tyrese Robinson G Oklahoma 7

