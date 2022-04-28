2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. However, for us Denver Broncos fans we’re going to be watching from the sidelines as the rest of the NFL enjoys the first day of the draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28 and ends on Saturday, April 30. Day 1 will consist of the first round, Day 2 will be rounds two and three, with Day 3 being the final rounds four through seven.

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (6 p.m. MT)

Thursday, April 28 (6 p.m. MT) Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 (5 p.m. MT)

Friday, April 29 (5 p.m. MT) Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (10 a.m. MT)

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

This year the NFL Draft will be held in enemy territory in Las Vegas, Nevada. The home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fortunately, the NFL decided to snub Allegiant Stadium in favor of a draft theater on the Vegas Strip outside of the Caesars Forum convention center. It should be the most glam NFL Draft in history.

2022 NFL Draft TV schedule

The NFL Draft will air on several networks. ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all be covering the event.

Round 1: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to stream the NFL Draft online

Live stream options are somewhat limited, unless you have the ESPN or NFL app with access to their live streaming platform. Another option would be fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft Order - First Round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6 Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Broncos Draft Order Round Pick Round Pick 2 64 3 75 3 96 4 115 4 116 5 152 6 206 7 232 7 234

Betting Odds for NFL Draft 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there isn’t much consensus on who will go first in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, the favorite is Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Here are the odds for the first overall pick.

Travon Walker (-275)

Aidan Hutchinson (+275)

Ikem Ekwonu (+450)

Evan Neal (+2500)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+5000)

7 others at +10000

And for fun, since us Denver Broncos fans no longer have to worry about this. Here are the QB props for the first quarterback to be drafted.

Malik Willis (-190)

Kenny Pickett (+170)

Desmond Ridder (+1000)

Matt Corral (+1800)

Sam Howell (+4000)

Bailey Zappe (+10000)

Carson Strong (+10000)

8 others at +20000

