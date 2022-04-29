The Draft is ‘won’ after the first round

The first round of the NFL Draft is over, which means Broncos fans can move away from the Russell Wilson highlights and start taking notes on the incoming Class of 2022.

Although George Paton hinted at the possibility of trading up in the second round or more likely trading down, on the books right now the Broncos have three picks Friday night - Nos. 64, 75 and 96.

And while it hasn’t been as riveting of a pre-Draft season since Broncos traded away their first-round selection in a package of picks and players to nab Wilson, the true victory in a team’s Draft Class is the strength of the later picks.

Paton proved his mettle last year in his first draft for the Broncos, selecting what was later voted by NFL scouts and administrators as the best team draft of 2021, beating out the Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers and Patriots to earn the honor.

Many Broncos fans were skeptical of Paton’s choice of Pat Surtain II at No. 9 when quarterback Justin Fields was still on the board in 2021. But few would argue against it now as Broncos ended up with Russell Wilson to end the rookie QB talk for a while plus a future Hall of Fame cornerback in Surtain.

And as much of an impact as Surtain made right away last season, stacking up four interceptions and 14 passes defensed plus selection to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team, it was the guys in the later rounds who really put Denver on top — running back Javonte Williams who ran for almost 1,000 yards, guard Quinn Meinerz and inside linebacker Baron Browning to name a few.

Some mid- to late-round gems

While the Broncos have gotten some remarkable first-rounders over the years - such as Randy Gradishar, Steve Atwater, Demaryius Thomas, Von Miller - they’ve also gotten some Ring-of-Famers in the third, fourth, sixth rounds. Not to mention some undrafted stars too.

Among the most notable are two recent Hall-of-Fame inductees - Terrell Davis (6th round, 1995) and Shannon Sharpe (7th round, 1990). No Broncos fan is going to complain about the production from either of them.

More recently Rod Smith, Chris Harris Jr. and Phillip Lindsay - three undrafted players - proved that draft status has little to do with how prepared a player is for the next level.

On the current team, Justin Simmons has been one of the best safeties in the league, and Broncos snagged him in the third round in 2016. Josey Jewell has proved a key linebacker, and he didn’t go until the fourth round in 2018.

The point is, very good players - possibly HOFers even - are still out there in the second, third, fourth...even seventh round for the Broncos.

On the flip side

One of the reasons the Broncos have struggled mightily the past five seasons - aside from no franchise QB, which is huge - traces back to the very forgettable Class of 2017 draft for Denver. And that horrendously bad class followed a rather poor group overall from 2016 (aside from Simmons)

In this case, only the first-rounder of that Broncos’ class, Garett Bolles, has turned out to be good enough to stay on the team, much less in the NFL. And when you have an entire class that fizzles out, you have a team in dire straights for competing in its division. And that clas

And that’s exactly where the Broncos have been.

Time for Paton to shine

So it’s “Go Time” for Paton & Co. to turn those mid and later round picks into better picks, steals in the draft or just diamonds in the rough where some good coaching can turn the raw athlete into a starter next season or down the road.

Denver’s biggest needs are edge rusher, cornerback and offensive lineman. Woody Paige predicted the Broncos will trade up in the second to take a player they graded a first-rounder.

Several edge rushers could be in the conversation here, including Michigan’s David Ojabu, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe or Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie.

As MHR pointed out last night, if the Broncos go this route, some of the players they brought in for official visits could be a target, including Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington; Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska; Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis; Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma; Travis Jones, IDL, UConn; Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC; and Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn.

If Denver decides to just go for the Best Player Available according to their board, they may be in luck as their area of needs match the deep classes at certain positions - primarily cornerback and edge.

Among the top targets according to Dane Brugler’s Big Board of top 300 prospects ranked, cornerback Andrew Booth could be in the mix. Based on the Broncos’ needs and players still left on Brugler’s board, here are some names to keep your eye on tonight (in ranked order according to Brugler’s board):

Andrew Booth, cornerback

Arnold Ebiketie, edge

Bernhard Raimann, OT/G

David Ojabo, edge

Boye Mafe, edge

