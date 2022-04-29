Be the GM: Who should the Broncos draft in the second round of the NFL Draft?

After a historic trade that sent eight picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos sat out the first round of the NFL Draft. There’s no question it’s a move George Paton would do again after it became clear the NFL was as low on the 2022 QB class as most of the media and fans this draft season. That could be great news for the Broncos’ chances at 64, because NFL GMs now have hours to convince themselves they like one of the prospective franchise passers enough to move up to the end of round two.

What follows is a quick look at how how things could play out. Be sure to cast your vote as to what you’d like the Broncos to do.

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB, Kyler Gordon, Washington

Jamal Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both playing on expiring contracts and Gordon gives the Bucs injury insurance for a title run with Tom Brady and a cost effective replacement in 2023.

34. Minnesota Vikings - ED, Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie is one of the more dynamic pass rushers in this class with his active hands, flexibility, and burst. He’ll spend most of his rookie season in a rotation with Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, but they could also play together some. Ed Donatell was part of a Broncos’ staff that played Bradley Chubb as a joker in 2020 and it would lean into Smith’s strengths.

35. Tennessee Titans - QB, Malik Willis, Liberty

Opting to move A.J. Brown means there’s no denying the Titans will take a step back towards the AFC pack this season, which suggests the Derek Henry window is closing. Ryan Tannehill’s cap number is just under $40 million each of the next two seasons and it’d be onerous to move on, so he looks like a solid bridge and mentor for Willis.

36. New York Giants - OL, Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Andrew Thomas has turned into a good left tackle and Evan Neal was once considered the consensus best player in this draft class, but the Giants still have questions on the line. Raimann gives them a toolsy athlete who could become a standout tackle as he refines his technique or a viable guard. The only question: where does he play?

37. Houston Texans - LB, Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Houston needs everything and their decision to draft Derek Stingley Jr. for the Lovie Smith defense suggests Nick Caserio may be looking at talent over scheme fit. Chenal is an instinctive run stuffer and blitzer who tested like an elite athlete during the pre-draft process. He’ll need to improve in coverage.

It’d behoove the Jets to do all they can to support Zach Wilson in a critical year two. Hall has the kind of vision and contact balance to serve as a perfect running mate for Michael Carter.

39. Chicago Bears - WR, Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Justin Fields is headed into year two with Equanimeous St. Brown, Darnell Mooney, and Byron Pringle as his primary receivers. A new regime is going to want a fair chance to evaluate him and that means giving him more weapons. Moore is a crisp route runner who can do damage from inside or outside.

40. Seattle Seahawks - QB, Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith vs. Desmond Ridder should make for a fun preseason in the Pacific Northwest.

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny’s contracts expire in 2023 and Walker gives Pete Carroll a back to build another smashmouth attack around. Walker has the vision and contact balance to draw some Beast Mode comparisons, though he isn’t as explosive.

42. Indianapolis Colts - DL/ED, Logan Hall, Houston

The Colts have a talented front with Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Yannick Ngakoue but Hall is too good to pass up. He fits into the Gus Bradley defense as a big end who can slide down to three technique.

43. Atlanta Falcons - DL, Travis Jones, Connecticut

Outside Grady Jarrett the Falcons front lacks difference makers. Jones is a mammoth 6’3 333 lb. nose who has the play strength and burst to cause some disruption as a pass rusher.

44. Cleveland Browns - ED, David Ojabo, Michigan

Andrew Berry takes a swing on upside with Ojabo, who was once considered a lock first rounder until he tore his Achilles during the Wolverines’ Pro Day.

45. Baltimore Ravens - DB, Jalen Pitre, Baylor

The Ravens were decimated in the secondary for a significant stretch of last season and build their defense back to front. Pitre is a 5’10 195 lb. safety who played most of his snaps as a nickel for the Bears.

46. Detroit Lions - QB, Sam Howell, North Carolina

Brad Holmes traded up 20 spots in the first round to acquire Jameson Williams, so it’s hard to imagine the long term vision is Jared Goff. Howell’s got one of the better deep balls in this class.

47. Washington Commanders - CB, Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Jack Del Rio’s defense crashed back down to earth in 2021 and William Jackson struggles cast some doubt about his long term future. Booth is a first round talent who may have slid because of medical concerns.

48. Chicago Bears - WR, George Pickens, Georgia

Tell me if you’ve heard this before: Justin Fields needs weapons.

49. New Orleans Saints - ED, Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Marcus Davenport’s contract voids after 2022 while Cameron Jordan is 32-years-old with a contract that voids in 2024. Paschal is a powerful run defender who can also reduce down to threaten as a pass rusher in sub packages.

50. Kansas City Chiefs - WR, Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The Chiefs have 22 players under contract in 2023 and only $38,947,881 in cap space per Over the Cap projections. Meanwhile JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are playing on expiring contracts. Watson is a freakish athlete at 6’5” who will need to become a more consistent pass catcher in the league.

51. Philadelphia Eagles - LB, Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Philly has one of the shakiest linebacker corps. in the league and watched Alex Singleton leave for Denver. Dean gives them a rangy, instinctive run defender who can cover backs and tight ends.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - S, Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Terrell Edmonds was re-signed on a one year deal, but isn’t a long term solution. Brisker looks like he’ll hit the NFL ready to play right away and his versatility gives Keith Butler options for his sub personnel.

53. Green Bay Packers - ED, Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Brian Gutekunst never replaced Za’Darius Smith and Mafe enters the league with elite traits.

54. New England Patriots - ED, Drake Jackson, USC

Bill Belichick loves players who can wear multiple hats and Jackson has the coverage chops, burst, and bend to be a mismatch at the next level.

55. Arizona Cardinals - ED, Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Chandler Jones is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and Vance Joseph is currently starting Markus Golden and Devon Kennard at edge.

Jerry Jones swings on a former 5-star recruit who played in the Lone Star state.

57. Buffalo Bills - TE, Trey McBride, Colorado State

Cap math is going to start getting a bit tricky in upstate New York: they have $8,894,941 in cap space in 2023 by Over the Cap projections, but only 40 players under contract. McBride gives them a hedge against Dawson Knox’s contract and should give Josh Allen another target on the second level.

58. Atlanta Falcons - ED, Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

2021 fifth round pick Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Lorenzo Carter are currently the projected starters. The edge rotation could use help. Enagbare is a powerful edge who has the hands and motor to make an early impact.

59. Green Bay Packers - WR, Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Aaron Rodgers gets a 6’3” weapon that runs a 4.4 forty.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DL, Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

After Vita Vea the defensive line rotation is either long on the tooth or relatively unproven. Winfey has the burst and play strength to become a disruptive interior rusher.

61. San Francisco 49ers - CB, Roger McCreary, Auburn

The Niners signed Charvarius Ward and lost K’Waun Williams in free agency, and still look as though they’ll start Ambry Thomas and Emmanuel Mosely. McCreary should compete for playing time early and offers insurance against both as a outside/inside corner who also has the twitch and physicality to help out on special teams.

62. Kansas City Chiefs - OT, Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Orlando Brown is set to play on a franchise tag and it looks like there will be a right tackle competition. Lucas is a savvy pass blocker with the tools to become a reliable bodyguard for Patrick Mahomes.

63. Cincinnati Bengals - iOL, Dylan Parham, Memphis

Jonah Williams and La’el Collins gives Joe Burrow a solid set of bookends, but the interior of Cincy’s line remains problematic. Parham is a smart, athletic player who could compete for playing time at guard or center early in his career.

