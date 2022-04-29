A day two mock draft for the Denver Broncos

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books. It was an eventful one that saw many trades, two veteran receivers traded, some surprise picks, and more. Now, the Denver Broncos did not select because they traded away their first-round selection for this guy named Russell Wilson. However, on day two, they have three picks, and potentially more (or less) if General Manager George Paton decides to make some moves.

So, I am going to give you two mocks. One where I do not trade and stand pat and another where I wheel and deal like George Paton. I’ll be using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator as a reference.

Mock #1

Second Round - 64th overall: Nik Bonitto, Edge Rusher, Oklahoma

The Broncos had Bonitto in for a pre-draft visit and they decide to select him here with their first pick in the draft. He is a highly athletic and explosive edge rusher who explodes off the line and can get after the passer. He also has some coverage ability as well which will give the defensive coordinator the ability to drop him on occasions.

The Broncos need edge-rushing depth and Bonitto gives them just that. I think he’ll be a situational edge rusher at most his rookie year, but he should be able to make an impact whenever he’s on the field.

Third Round - 75th overall: Cam Jurgens, Center, Nebraska

Jurgens is one of my favorite players in the draft and would be an excellent addition to the Broncos' offensive line. He also was in for a pre-draft visit but would be an excellent scheme fit. The Broncos did their homework on multiple center prospects during the pre-draft process, so I think they will add one if possible.

When you have a new-ish general manager, a new coaching staff, and a new scheme, you see the old regime’s players replaced. That is what I see happening here with Cushenberry. He was an Elway/Fangio pick and Jurgens will now be a Paton/Hackett pick.

In the end, adding an explosive center who fits this scheme perfectly and could be an instant starter for the Broncos would be an excellent selection here.

Third Round - 96th overall: Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virgina

GM George Paton seemed to value high RAS players last season. He selected multiple prospects with a high RAS score and it was a successful rookie class. So, adding a tight end who has a perfect RAS score and the highest by a tight end ever makes a ton of sense.

The 6’7” Woods is a highly athletic tight end who would give the Broncos yet another weapon in their passing game. Also, he’s a willing blocker and has the body type and strength to improve on that as well.

Mock #2

TRADE ALERT: Denver Broncos trade their 64th, 96th, and 116th selections to the Atlanta Falcons for pick 43 in the second round

Second Round - 43rd overall - David Ojabo, Edge Rusher, Michigan

The Broncos swap second-round selections and give up a 3rd and 4th rounder to move up for Ojabo.

If healthy, he would have been a top 15 or 20 selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, an unfortunate Achilles injury during his pro day has him slipping a bit. With the chance to select a first-round talent in the middle of the second round, the Broncos pay the price to select Ojabo.

He will miss most of his rookie season, but he’ll give the Broncos a very explosive pass-rushing weapon when healthy. Especially with the Broncos unlikely to pick up Bradley Chubbs fifth-year option.

TRADE ALERT: Denver Broncos trade their 75th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams for their 104th, 142nd, and 211th overall selections

Third Round - 104th overall - Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia

With the Broncos giving up multiple picks to get Ojabo, I have them trading back and collecting a late third-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and a late-round pick in return for their 75th overall selection

