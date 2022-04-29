NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 TV schedule, start time, draft order and more

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. With the start of the second round today, the Denver Broncos will actually be involved. While they are not scheduled to pick until the last selection of the second round, there are reports that they may be looking to move up. So stay tuned on that front.

As it stands, the Broncos have one pick in the second round and two picks in the third round. They have the ammunition to make move or could even trade back to accumulate more picks.

Here is everything you need to know about the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will began on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30. The first round on Thursday is in the books, while Day 2 will consist of rounds two and three. Day 3 will contain the final rounds four through seven.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 (5 p.m. MT)

Friday, April 29 (5 p.m. MT) Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (10 a.m. MT)

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

This year the NFL Draft will be held in enemy territory in Las Vegas, Nevada. The home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fortunately, the NFL decided to snub Allegiant Stadium in favor of a draft theater on the Vegas Strip outside of the Caesars Forum convention center.

2022 NFL Draft TV schedule

The NFL Draft will air on several networks. ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all be covering the event.

Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to stream the NFL Draft online

Live stream options are somewhat limited, unless you have the ESPN or NFL app with access to their live streaming platform. Another option would be fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft Order - Second Round

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Minnesota Vikings

35. Tennessee Titans

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions

47. Washington Commanders

48. Chicago Bears

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos

2022 NFL Draft Order - Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans

81. New York Giants

82. Atlanta Falcons

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos

97. Detroit Lions

98. Washington Commanders

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Arizona Cardinals

101. New York Jets

102. Miami Dolphins

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

Broncos Draft Order Round Pick Round Pick 2 64 3 75 3 96 4 115 4 116 5 152 6 206 7 232 7 234

