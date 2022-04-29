NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 TV schedule, start time, draft order and more

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. With the start of the second round today, the Denver Broncos will actually be involved. While they are not scheduled to pick until the last selection of the second round, there are reports that they may be looking to move up. So stay tuned on that front.
As it stands, the Broncos have one pick in the second round and two picks in the third round. They have the ammunition to make move or could even trade back to accumulate more picks.
Here is everything you need to know about the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.
When is the 2022 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft will began on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30. The first round on Thursday is in the books, while Day 2 will consist of rounds two and three. Day 3 will contain the final rounds four through seven.
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 (5 p.m. MT)
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (10 a.m. MT)
Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?
This year the NFL Draft will be held in enemy territory in Las Vegas, Nevada. The home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fortunately, the NFL decided to snub Allegiant Stadium in favor of a draft theater on the Vegas Strip outside of the Caesars Forum convention center.
2022 NFL Draft TV schedule
The NFL Draft will air on several networks. ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all be covering the event.
- Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
- Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
How to stream the NFL Draft online
Live stream options are somewhat limited, unless you have the ESPN or NFL app with access to their live streaming platform. Another option would be fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.
- Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, fuboTV
2022 NFL Draft Order - Second Round
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34. Minnesota Vikings
35. Tennessee Titans
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. New York Jets
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks
41. Seattle Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions
47. Washington Commanders
48. Chicago Bears
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos
2022 NFL Draft Order - Third Round
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings
67. New York Giants
68. Houston Texans
69. Tennessee Titans
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans
81. New York Giants
82. Atlanta Falcons
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. New England Patriots
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos
97. Detroit Lions
98. Washington Commanders
99. Cleveland Browns
100. Arizona Cardinals
101. New York Jets
102. Miami Dolphins
103. Kansas City Chiefs
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. San Francisco 49ers
Broncos Draft Order
|Round
|Pick
|Round
|Pick
|2
|64
|3
|75
|3
|96
|4
|115
|4
|116
|5
|152
|6
|206
|7
|232
|7
|234
