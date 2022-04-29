Broncos’ Day 2 Mock Draft Roundup

The Denver Broncos have three draft selections in the second and third rounds to play with on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are reports the team might be looking to trade up from their 64th pick if a player falls far enough, we probably won’t see that happen until the time and player is right for the trade forward.

Otherwise, Paton could stand pat or even trade back. Looking over the various mock drafts out there, the recurring theme is obvious. Defense. And there isn’t even a consensus on the position on defense as I counted different positions all over the defense being targeted by the mocks for the Broncos.

Broncos Day 2 Mock Drafts

64. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State 75. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina 96. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

64. Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

64. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin 75. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State 96. Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State

64. Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State

64. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State 75. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss 96. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

64. Nick Bonnito, Edge, Oklahoma 75. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin 96. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

