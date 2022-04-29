 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Broncos’ Day 2 Mock Draft Roundup

The Denver Broncos have three picks stacked on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Here are some Day 2 mock drafts for them.

By Tim Lynch
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Denver Broncos have three draft selections in the second and third rounds to play with on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are reports the team might be looking to trade up from their 64th pick if a player falls far enough, we probably won’t see that happen until the time and player is right for the trade forward.

Otherwise, Paton could stand pat or even trade back. Looking over the various mock drafts out there, the recurring theme is obvious. Defense. And there isn’t even a consensus on the position on defense as I counted different positions all over the defense being targeted by the mocks for the Broncos.

Broncos Day 2 Mock Drafts

Sports Illustrated

64. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

75. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

96. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

Touchdown Wire

64. Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

College Football News

64. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

75. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

96. Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State

Philly Voice

64. Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State

Pro Football Network

64. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

75. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

96. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Yahoo Sports

64. Nick Bonnito, Edge, Oklahoma

75. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

96. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Which of these mock drafts would you be most happy to see from George Paton and the Broncos tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

