Broncos’ Day 2 Mock Draft Roundup

The Denver Broncos have three draft selections in the second and third rounds to play with on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are reports the team might be looking to trade up from their 64th pick if a player falls far enough, we probably won’t see that happen until the time and player is right for the trade forward.
Otherwise, Paton could stand pat or even trade back. Looking over the various mock drafts out there, the recurring theme is obvious. Defense. And there isn’t even a consensus on the position on defense as I counted different positions all over the defense being targeted by the mocks for the Broncos.
Broncos Day 2 Mock Drafts
Sports Illustrated
64. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
75. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina
96. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
Touchdown Wire
64. Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor
College Football News
64. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
75. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
96. Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State
Philly Voice
64. Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State
Pro Football Network
64. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
75. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
96. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
Yahoo Sports
64. Nick Bonnito, Edge, Oklahoma
75. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
96. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State
Which of these mock drafts would you be most happy to see from George Paton and the Broncos tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.
