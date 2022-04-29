2022 NFL Draft Results: Day 2 Live Updates

Welcome to the Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

It’s a big night for many teams as striking gold on Day 2 usually pays much higher long-term dividends than striking gold on Day 1, because the hit rate in this part of the draft really takes a dive compared to the first round. Which makes things even more important for the Denver Broncos as their first pick in this draft is at the very end of the second round.

With the 64th, 75th, and 96th picks tonight, Broncos’ general manager George Paton has plenty of ammunition to make a move up in the second round. This is something they reportedly looking at doing, so keep an eye on that along with plenty of other likely trades. Day 2 tends to be a little crazy like that.

We’ll be updating all of the picks live, so stay tuned. Here are your final results for the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2022 - Round 2 Results Pick Team Selection Pos. School Pick Team Selection Pos. School 33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Logan Hall DT Houston 34 Green Bay Packers Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 35 Tennessee Titans Roger McCreary CB Auburn 36 New York Jets Breece Hall RB Iowa State 37 Houston Texans Jalen Pitre S Baylor 38 Atlanta Falcons Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State 39 Chicago Bears Kyler Gordon CB Washington 40 Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota 41 Seattle Seahawks Ken Walker RB Michigan State 42 Minnesota Vikings Andrew Booth CB Clemson 43 New York Giants Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 44 Houston Texans John Metchie WR Alabama 45 Baltimore Ravens David Ojabo EDGE Michigan 46 Detroit Lions On the clock... 47 Washington Commanders 48 Chicago Bears 49 New Orleans Saints 50 Kansas City Chiefs 51 Philadelphia Eagles 52 Pittsburgh Steelers 53 Indianapolis Colts 54 New England Patriots 55 Arizona Cardinals 56 Dallas Cowboys 57 Buffalo Bills 58 Atlanta Falcons 59 Minnesota Vikings 60 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 61 San Francisco 49ers 62 Kansas City Chiefs 63 Cincinnati Bengals 64 Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns