2022 NFL Draft Results: Day 2 Live Updates

Every pick and every trade in the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft will be updated live.

Welcome to the Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

It’s a big night for many teams as striking gold on Day 2 usually pays much higher long-term dividends than striking gold on Day 1, because the hit rate in this part of the draft really takes a dive compared to the first round. Which makes things even more important for the Denver Broncos as their first pick in this draft is at the very end of the second round.

With the 64th, 75th, and 96th picks tonight, Broncos’ general manager George Paton has plenty of ammunition to make a move up in the second round. This is something they reportedly looking at doing, so keep an eye on that along with plenty of other likely trades. Day 2 tends to be a little crazy like that.

We’ll be updating all of the picks live, so stay tuned. Here are your final results for the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2022 - Round 2 Results

33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Logan Hall DT Houston
34 Green Bay Packers Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
35 Tennessee Titans Roger McCreary CB Auburn
36 New York Jets Breece Hall RB Iowa State
37 Houston Texans Jalen Pitre S Baylor
38 Atlanta Falcons Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State
39 Chicago Bears Kyler Gordon CB Washington
40 Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
41 Seattle Seahawks Ken Walker RB Michigan State
42 Minnesota Vikings Andrew Booth CB Clemson
43 New York Giants Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
44 Houston Texans John Metchie WR Alabama
45 Baltimore Ravens David Ojabo EDGE Michigan
46 Detroit Lions On the clock...
47 Washington Commanders
48 Chicago Bears
49 New Orleans Saints
50 Kansas City Chiefs
51 Philadelphia Eagles
52 Pittsburgh Steelers
53 Indianapolis Colts
54 New England Patriots
55 Arizona Cardinals
56 Dallas Cowboys
57 Buffalo Bills
58 Atlanta Falcons
59 Minnesota Vikings
60 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 San Francisco 49ers
62 Kansas City Chiefs
63 Cincinnati Bengals
64 Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns

NFL Draft 2022 - Round 3 Results

65 Jacksonville Jaguars
66 Minnesota Vikings
67 New York Giants
68 Houston Texans
69 Tennessee Titans
70 Jacksonville Jaguars
71 Chicago Bears
72 Seattle Seahawks
73 Indianapolis Colts
74 Atlanta Falcons
75 Denver Broncos
76 Baltimore Ravens
77 Minnesota Vikings
78 Cleveland Browns
79 Los Angeles Chargers
80 Houston Texans
81 New York Giants
82 Atlanta Falcons
83 Philadelphia Eagles
84 Pittsburgh Steelers
85 New England Patriots
86 Las Vegas Raiders
87 Arizona Cardinals
88 Dallas Cowboys
89 Buffalo Bills
90 Tennessee Titans
91 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 Green Bay Packers
93 San Francisco 49ers
94 New England Patriots
95 Cincinnati Bengals
96 Denver Broncos
97 Detroit Lions
98 Washington Commanders
99 Cleveland Browns
100 Arizona Cardinals
101 New York Jets
102 Miami Dolphins
103 Kansas City Chiefs
104 Los Angeles Rams
105 San Francisco 49ers

