2022 NFL Draft Results: Day 2 Live Updates

Welcome to the Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft!
It’s a big night for many teams as striking gold on Day 2 usually pays much higher long-term dividends than striking gold on Day 1, because the hit rate in this part of the draft really takes a dive compared to the first round. Which makes things even more important for the Denver Broncos as their first pick in this draft is at the very end of the second round.
With the 64th, 75th, and 96th picks tonight, Broncos’ general manager George Paton has plenty of ammunition to make a move up in the second round. This is something they reportedly looking at doing, so keep an eye on that along with plenty of other likely trades. Day 2 tends to be a little crazy like that.
We’ll be updating all of the picks live, so stay tuned. Here are your final results for the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft 2022 - Round 2 Results
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Pos.
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Pos.
|School
|33
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Logan Hall
|DT
|Houston
|34
|Green Bay Packers
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|35
|Tennessee Titans
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|36
|New York Jets
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|37
|Houston Texans
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Baylor
|38
|Atlanta Falcons
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|39
|Chicago Bears
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|40
|Seattle Seahawks
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|41
|Seattle Seahawks
|Ken Walker
|RB
|Michigan State
|42
|Minnesota Vikings
|Andrew Booth
|CB
|Clemson
|43
|New York Giants
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|44
|Houston Texans
|John Metchie
|WR
|Alabama
|45
|Baltimore Ravens
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|46
|Detroit Lions
|On the clock...
|47
|Washington Commanders
|48
|Chicago Bears
|49
|New Orleans Saints
|50
|Kansas City Chiefs
|51
|Philadelphia Eagles
|52
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|53
|Indianapolis Colts
|54
|New England Patriots
|55
|Arizona Cardinals
|56
|Dallas Cowboys
|57
|Buffalo Bills
|58
|Atlanta Falcons
|59
|Minnesota Vikings
|60
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|61
|San Francisco 49ers
|62
|Kansas City Chiefs
|63
|Cincinnati Bengals
|64
|Denver Broncos
|Cleveland Browns
NFL Draft 2022 - Round 3 Results
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Pos.
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Pos.
|School
|65
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|66
|Minnesota Vikings
|67
|New York Giants
|68
|Houston Texans
|69
|Tennessee Titans
|70
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|71
|Chicago Bears
|72
|Seattle Seahawks
|73
|Indianapolis Colts
|74
|Atlanta Falcons
|75
|Denver Broncos
|76
|Baltimore Ravens
|77
|Minnesota Vikings
|78
|Cleveland Browns
|79
|Los Angeles Chargers
|80
|Houston Texans
|81
|New York Giants
|82
|Atlanta Falcons
|83
|Philadelphia Eagles
|84
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|85
|New England Patriots
|86
|Las Vegas Raiders
|87
|Arizona Cardinals
|88
|Dallas Cowboys
|89
|Buffalo Bills
|90
|Tennessee Titans
|91
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|92
|Green Bay Packers
|93
|San Francisco 49ers
|94
|New England Patriots
|95
|Cincinnati Bengals
|96
|Denver Broncos
|97
|Detroit Lions
|98
|Washington Commanders
|99
|Cleveland Browns
|100
|Arizona Cardinals
|101
|New York Jets
|102
|Miami Dolphins
|103
|Kansas City Chiefs
|104
|Los Angeles Rams
|105
|San Francisco 49ers
Loading comments...