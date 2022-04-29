Denver Broncos select UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich with their 80th overall selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have selected Greg Dulcich with their 80 overall selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dulcich is a 6’4”, 243lb tight end out of UCLA who will now join Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense. He was The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s second rated tight end and his 80th overall prospect in the entire draft.

A two-year starter at UCLA, Dulcich was a hybrid Y tight end in head coach Chip Kelly’s offense, splitting his snaps 50/50 between inline and detached. A former walk-on, he became a starter prior to the 2020 season and led the Bruins in receiving each of the last two years, adding a big-play threat to the offense (three touchdown catches of 50-plus yards). Dulcich is at his best as a “big slot” with his ability to find open zones or attack the seam/crossers with his pull-away acceleration (averaged 17.6 yards per catch in his career). As a blocker, his pass protection has a quick expiration date and he needs to continue developing his play strength and hand technique. Overall, Dulcich needs continued maturation as a blocker, but he is explosive as a pass-catcher with a good-sized catch radius and separation burst before and after the catch. He projects best as an “F” tight end in the NFL with mismatch value.

Dulcich is another explosive tight end to join Albert O. and the Broncos' potentially explosive offense with Russell Wilson in Denver. He’s not a big blocker, but his explosive ability makes him an exciting selection for the Broncos on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Welcome to the Broncos!