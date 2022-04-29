TRADE ALERT: Broncos trade their 75th overall selection to the Houston Texans for their 80th and 162nd overall picks

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have traded their 75th overall selection to the Houston Texans for their 80th overall in the third round and their 162nd in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Broncos have traded 3-75 to Houston for 3-80 and 5-162 this year.— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) April 30, 2022
The Broncos now have 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are their eight remaining selections in the draft.
- 3 - 80
- 4 - 115
- 4 - 116
- 5 - 152
- 5 - 162 (via Texans)
- 6 - 206
- 7 - 232
- 7 - 234
