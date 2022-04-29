 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TRADE ALERT: Broncos trade their 75th overall selection to the Houston Texans for their 80th and 162nd overall picks

The Denver Broncos traded BACK in the 2022 NFL Draft sending their 75th pick to the Houston Texans.

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have traded their 75th overall selection to the Houston Texans for their 80th overall in the third round and their 162nd in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Broncos now have 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are their eight remaining selections in the draft.

  • 3 - 80
  • 4 - 115
  • 4 - 116
  • 5 - 152
  • 5 - 162 (via Texans)
  • 6 - 206
  • 7 - 232
  • 7 - 234

