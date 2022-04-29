Nik Bonitto highlights

The Denver Broncos didn’t have a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft until the very last selection in the second round. With that 64th overall selection, the snagged edge rusher Nik Bonitto out of Oklahoma. Here are a couple of highlights and breakdowns of your newest Denver Broncos.

I didn’t realize that his 10-yard split was actually slightly faster than Von Miller’s coming out of college. He is quick off the ball and looks like he could be an impact player on the defense. Watching some of his biggest players, he definitely has Von Miller-like bend around the edge. It should be fun to see this kid develop on this team.

