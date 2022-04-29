After a long wait for a pick, Broncos Twitter raves over NFL Draft selections on Day 2

With the 64th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Broncos select...

There were some difficulties spelling his name at first.

Nick Bonito. Nick Bonitto. Nic Bonitto.

PEOPLE! It’s N-i-k B-o-n-i-t-t-o.

Nick Bonitto is the Broncos’ pick. Denver gets the edge rusher from Oklahoma. https://t.co/Go0HAZiU7U — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 30, 2022

But we have a helpful hint for you...

Casa - Bonitto.



Yep, that works https://t.co/evH3op5yPN — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) April 30, 2022

And once Broncos Country became clear on the spelling, there was nothing foggy about the bendy edge rusher from Oklahoma.

Or what he could bring to Denver.

And that got some predicted welcomes from notable players - namely Russell Wilson.

Nik Bonitto is the real deal. Like the pick! — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) April 30, 2022

Coach Hackett knows what’s up.

“This league is about quarterbacks and we have to get after them,” he said. “I’m excited to see [Bonitto] out there and see that speed!”

“The more pass rushers that you get out there, the more exciting it is.”



Coach Hackett on drafting @nikkkkbonitto: pic.twitter.com/4Kk66w3OUK — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 30, 2022

And the analysts were high on the choice as well.

According to @PFF, new Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto had the highest pass rush win rate in the country in 2020. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) April 30, 2022

Nik Bonitto 10-yard split: 1.53



Von Miller: 1.62



Guy is quick off the ball — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) April 30, 2022

Nik Bonitto is 6-3, 248 and runs a 4.54.



All in on athletic freaks. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) April 30, 2022

Bonitto is an ELITE pass rusher. Watch his tape the past two seasons at Oklahoma and he pops. Really quick around the edge. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 30, 2022

LOVE THIS PICK! Bonitto loves to dip and rip. great instincts for the position. heart. hustle, gets after the QB early and often. PRWR no.1 in FBS last season. #Broncos get a home run @1043TheFan https://t.co/CxYa7n6jsN — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) April 30, 2022

The Denver Broncos pick Oklahoma Edge Nik Bonitto at No. 64 overall.



25.2% career pass rush win rate (2nd highest among all Power Five Edges) pic.twitter.com/Sawtb7zFlk — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Nik Bonitto was a Top 5 edge for me.

Great in space defender and a natural pass rusher with a quick first step and great bend. Gives him Micah Parsons lite versatility.

Can’t wait to see him on that front with Bradley Chubb & Randy Gregory. Great pick @Broncos — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

Broncos get EDGE rusher Nick Bonitto at pick #64, which they got from the Von Miller Trade & Elvis Dumervil called the selection.



DESTINY. — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) April 30, 2022

And for his part, Bonitto already did the most important thing he could do before stepping on the field...invoked the name of Broncos Country’s favorite former pass-rusher.

Nik Bonitto says that among the NFL players he’s looked up to are Von Miller and Shaq Barrett. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 30, 2022

With the 80th pick, Broncos select...

The Broncos traded back five spots from their No. 75 pick for their first of two third-round picks and came away with UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich - one of the best tight ends in the draft for many analysts.

George Paton, a UCLA alum, called Dulcich a “multidimensional player who can do it all.”

While Dulcich will bring a similar skillset as Albert Okwuegbunam’s, he’s got more size and athleticism and will be a weapon for Wilson.

Also, no one else will be bringing this hair.

LOVE the Greg Dulcich selection for the #Broncos. Second best TE in the class. Outstanding instincts and catch radius as a receiver and can develop as a blocker. Great picks so far! @KOAColorado — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) April 30, 2022

“He’s everything you want in a tight end.”



GM George Paton on @Greg_Dulcich: pic.twitter.com/9PGGnsDeqL — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 30, 2022

And just like Bonitto, Dulcich had the right words following his pick to the Broncos.

The soon-to-be-rookie is already talking ‘ships.

Greg Dulcich on working with Russell Wilson: “God, we’re going to win some Super Bowl” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 30, 2022

It’s not surprising for fans to get behind all the picks - especially after watching George Paton master the 2021 Draft as well as 2022 free agency, but when Colin Cowherd is gushing over the Broncos, it’s either obvious how good these picks are...or clear that Cowherd got confused on which team he was complimenting.

Either way, I like agreeing with him here.