TRADE ALERT: The Denver Broncos traded their 96th overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the 179th overall and a 2023 third-round pick

The Broncos move back and acquire a 2023 selection.

By Scotty Payne
According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos traded their 96th overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the 179th overall and a 2023 third-round pick.

The Broncos who are without a first and second-round pick in 2023 because of the Russell Wilson trade now add another day two selection. They also added their second 5th-round selection of the night. Now, the Broncos have two fourth-round picks, three fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and two seventh-round selections remaining on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • 4 - 115
  • 4 - 116
  • 5 - 152
  • 5 - 162 (via Texans)
  • 5 - 179
  • 6 - 206
  • 7 - 232
  • 7 - 234

