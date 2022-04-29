TRADE ALERT: The Denver Broncos traded their 96th overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the 179th overall and a 2023 third-round pick

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos traded their 96th overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the 179th overall and a 2023 third-round pick.

Broncos have traded 3-96 to Indianapolis for 5-179 this year and the Colts’ third round pick in next year’s draft. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) April 30, 2022

The Broncos who are without a first and second-round pick in 2023 because of the Russell Wilson trade now add another day two selection. They also added their second 5th-round selection of the night. Now, the Broncos have two fourth-round picks, three fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and two seventh-round selections remaining on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.