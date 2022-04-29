A day three mock draft for the Denver Broncos

With the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, our Denver Broncos have made two selections. In the second round, they added pass rusher Nik Bonitto to their defense and in the third round, they added the explosive tight end Greg Dulcich to the offense. They also added more day three selections as well as another third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. So an all-around productive night for General Manager George Paton and the Broncos.

Now, the Broncos have eight selections left on day three with still some holes to fill on the roster. I will be doing the impossible task of trying to mock the Broncos' day three selections. I won’t be mocking any trades for the sake of my sanity and I will be using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator to simulate the rest of the draft.

Fourth Round - 115: Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

The Broncos need a developmental tackle to play behind Bolles, Turber, and the rest of the tackles and they get that here in Waletzko. He’s a highly athletic 6’7”, 312-pound tackle who has a RAS of 9.95. This is the type of prospect GM George Paton usually chases so I think it makes sense here.

Fourth Round - 116: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

Another highly athletic prospect is selected here by the Broncos. He’s a small school prospect but was a ball-hawk in the FCS and looks the part of a dynamic cornerback. He’s 6’2”, 200 pounds, and has a RAS of 10 which is as high as you can get.

This would give the Broncos a highly athletic boundary corner who can provide depth at the position and potentially be a starter down the road. When in doubt, draft tools and trust in your coaches.

Fifth Round - 152: Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest

Tom is a highly intelligent interior offensive line prospect who fits the type of player the Broncos are looking for at that positional group. He played tackle in college but is considered a center or guard at the next level.

He’s a damn good pass blocker who is also a pretty good athlete as well. He will be added to provide depth and competition behind center Lloyd Cushenberry

Fifth Round - 162: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

I have the Broncos double-dipping at cornerback. McCollum who we selected in the fourth round is more of an outside corner while Mathis projects best in the slot. He’s a good scheme fit and he’s another highly athletic prospect added to the Broncos' defense.

Fifth Round - 179: JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Here, I have the Broncos adding to their inside linebacking depth. Domann is yet another explosive athlete who is rather versatile. He would serve as a special teamer his rookie season as well as provide depth at the linebacking position as well,

Sixth Round - 206: Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

Pacheco was among the Broncos' top-30 visits and even after the re-signing of Melvin Gordon, the Broncos add depth here. Javonte Williams is a very physical runner and the wear and tear could get to him while Melvin Gordon is nearly 30 where that age/injury wall is always lurking. Mike Boone is a solid RB3 but Pacheco would compete for that spot and provide depth as well.

It’s a long season and injuries can pile up at the running back position. Just ask the Ravens.

Seventh Round - 232: E.J. Perry IV, QB, Brown

The Broncos quarterback depth behind Russell Wilson isn’t great, so let’s add a late-round pick here for depth and at the very least, serving as a camp arm/practice squad quarterback

Seventh Round - 234: Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne

For the final pick, I have the Broncos just adding to their receiving depth.