Who are the consensus best players available to the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos completely altered their trajectory when George Paton traded for Russell Wilson. An historic trade sent eight picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks for the nine-time Pro Bowler. It means a nine-time Pro Bowler will have his chance to fill shoes once worn by Peyton Manning and John Elway. It also means Paton is working with limited capital in his second offseason a year after his front office won Inside the League’s Best Draft award.

2022 will be the first draft since 2012 the Broncos won’t have a selection in the first 32 picks. Lest we forget, that was the year Peyton Manning became QB1. John Elway elected to trade down from 25 to 31 to acquire a fourth round pick. He then moved back from 31 to 36 while also swapping fourth round picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New England Patriots used 25 to select Dont’a Hightower, while the Bucs landed Doug Martin with their their first rounder. Elway’s 2012 draft came under fire as recently as 2014 because of the lack of starters from the class, but it proved instrumental to Manning’s last ride in 2015.

The first draft of the Manning era

2. Derek Wolfe

2. Brock Osweiler

3. Ronnie Hillman

4. Omar Bolden

4. Philip Blake

5. Malik Jackson

6. Danny Trevathan

With the Broncos picking at 64 they will find themselves at the mercy of who falls to them in the 2022 draft. To get a better idea of the prospects in store for the Broncos I turned to the Raiders Wire and Locked On Cowboy’s Marcus Mosher’s consensus board. The board provides a picture of who will be available where after considering draft boards from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, and Matt Miller, Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, and the 33rd Team. Using the consensus list, I elected to make a list of players at each position who look like they’ll be available at 64. They’re ranked in the order they appear.

Updated consensus board as of 4/1/22 pic.twitter.com/X13lYqb4zt — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 1, 2022

Quarterback

Dustin Krum - Kent State Carson Strong - Nevada D’Eriq King - Miami (FL) Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky Jack Coan - Notre Dame

Running Back

Tyler Allgeier - BYU Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M Jerome Ford - Cincinnati Dameon Pierce - Florida Zamir White - Georgia Kyren Williams - Notre Dame James Cook - Georgia Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama ZaQuandre White - South Carolina Rachaad White - Arizona State

Tight end

Greg Dulcich - UCLA Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State Charlie Kolar - Iowa State Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina Cade Otton - Washington Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M Jake Feguson - Wisconsin Jelani Woods - Virginia Grant Calcaterra - SMU

Wide Receiver

Khalil Shakir - Boise State David Bell - Purdue Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama Alec Pierce - Cincinnati Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky Calvin Austin - Memphis Romeo Doubs - Nevada Makai Polk - Mississippi State Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls State Kyle Phillips - UCLA Josh Johnson - Tulsa

Offensive Line

Darian Kinnard - Kentucky Jamaree Salyer - Georgia Dylan Parham - Memphis Nicholas Petit-Frere Cole Strange - Chattanooga Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma Luke Fortner - Kentucky Logan Bruss - Wisconsin Ed Ingram - LSU Rasheed Walker - Penn State Abraham Lucas - Washington State Zach Tom - Wake Forest Max Mitchell - Louisiana Kellen Diesch - Arizona State Dohnovan West - Arizona State Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech Cam Jurgens - Nebraska Sean Rhyan - UCLA Matt Waletzko - North Dakota Thayer Munford - Ohio State Chris Paul - Tulsa Obinna Eze - TCU

Defensive Line

Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma Phidarian Mathis - Alabama Neil Farrell Jr. - LSU Matthew Butler - Tennessee Noah Elliss - Iowa

Edge

Cameron Thomas - San Diego State Josh Paschal - Kentucky Alex Wright - UAB Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina Amare Barno - Virginia Tech Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati Jesse Luketa - Penn State Dominique Robinson - Miami (OH) Sam Williams - Ole Miss Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky Tyreke Smith - Ohio State

Linebacker

Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati Damone Clark - LSU Brandon Smith - Penn State Channing Tindall - Georgia Troy Andersen - Montana State Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma JoJo Domann - Nebraska D’Marco Jackson - Appalachian State Terrel Bernard - Baylor Malcolm Rodriguez - Oklahoma State Micah McFadden - Indiana Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin

Cornerback

Derion Kendrick - Georgia Coby Bryant - Cincinnati Tariq Woolen - UTSA Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State Marcus Jones - Houston Cordale Flott - LSU Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska Josh Jobe - Alabama Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State

Safety