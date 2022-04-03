Who are the consensus best players available to the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos completely altered their trajectory when George Paton traded for Russell Wilson. An historic trade sent eight picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks for the nine-time Pro Bowler. It means a nine-time Pro Bowler will have his chance to fill shoes once worn by Peyton Manning and John Elway. It also means Paton is working with limited capital in his second offseason a year after his front office won Inside the League’s Best Draft award.
2022 will be the first draft since 2012 the Broncos won’t have a selection in the first 32 picks. Lest we forget, that was the year Peyton Manning became QB1. John Elway elected to trade down from 25 to 31 to acquire a fourth round pick. He then moved back from 31 to 36 while also swapping fourth round picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New England Patriots used 25 to select Dont’a Hightower, while the Bucs landed Doug Martin with their their first rounder. Elway’s 2012 draft came under fire as recently as 2014 because of the lack of starters from the class, but it proved instrumental to Manning’s last ride in 2015.
The first draft of the Manning era
2. Derek Wolfe
2. Brock Osweiler
3. Ronnie Hillman
4. Omar Bolden
4. Philip Blake
5. Malik Jackson
6. Danny Trevathan
With the Broncos picking at 64 they will find themselves at the mercy of who falls to them in the 2022 draft. To get a better idea of the prospects in store for the Broncos I turned to the Raiders Wire and Locked On Cowboy’s Marcus Mosher’s consensus board. The board provides a picture of who will be available where after considering draft boards from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, and Matt Miller, Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, and the 33rd Team. Using the consensus list, I elected to make a list of players at each position who look like they’ll be available at 64. They’re ranked in the order they appear.
Updated consensus board as of 4/1/22 pic.twitter.com/X13lYqb4zt— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 1, 2022
Quarterback
- Dustin Krum - Kent State
- Carson Strong - Nevada
- D’Eriq King - Miami (FL)
- Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky
- Jack Coan - Notre Dame
Running Back
- Tyler Allgeier - BYU
- Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
- Jerome Ford - Cincinnati
- Dameon Pierce - Florida
- Zamir White - Georgia
- Kyren Williams - Notre Dame
- James Cook - Georgia
- Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State
- Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama
- ZaQuandre White - South Carolina
- Rachaad White - Arizona State
Tight end
- Greg Dulcich - UCLA
- Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
- Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
- Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
- Cade Otton - Washington
- Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M
- Jake Feguson - Wisconsin
- Jelani Woods - Virginia
- Grant Calcaterra - SMU
Wide Receiver
- Khalil Shakir - Boise State
- David Bell - Purdue
- Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
- Alec Pierce - Cincinnati
- Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee
- Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky
- Calvin Austin - Memphis
- Romeo Doubs - Nevada
- Makai Polk - Mississippi State
- Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls State
- Kyle Phillips - UCLA
- Josh Johnson - Tulsa
Offensive Line
- Darian Kinnard - Kentucky
- Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
- Dylan Parham - Memphis
- Nicholas Petit-Frere
- Cole Strange - Chattanooga
- Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan
- Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
- Luke Fortner - Kentucky
- Logan Bruss - Wisconsin
- Ed Ingram - LSU
- Rasheed Walker - Penn State
- Abraham Lucas - Washington State
- Zach Tom - Wake Forest
- Max Mitchell - Louisiana
- Kellen Diesch - Arizona State
- Dohnovan West - Arizona State
- Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech
- Cam Jurgens - Nebraska
- Sean Rhyan - UCLA
- Matt Waletzko - North Dakota
- Thayer Munford - Ohio State
- Chris Paul - Tulsa
- Obinna Eze - TCU
Defensive Line
- Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
- Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
- Neil Farrell Jr. - LSU
- Matthew Butler - Tennessee
- Noah Elliss - Iowa
Edge
- Cameron Thomas - San Diego State
- Josh Paschal - Kentucky
- Alex Wright - UAB
- Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
- Amare Barno - Virginia Tech
- Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
- Jesse Luketa - Penn State
- Dominique Robinson - Miami (OH)
- Sam Williams - Ole Miss
- Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma
- DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky
- Tyreke Smith - Ohio State
Linebacker
- Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati
- Damone Clark - LSU
- Brandon Smith - Penn State
- Channing Tindall - Georgia
- Troy Andersen - Montana State
- Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma
- JoJo Domann - Nebraska
- D’Marco Jackson - Appalachian State
- Terrel Bernard - Baylor
- Malcolm Rodriguez - Oklahoma State
- Micah McFadden - Indiana
- Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin
Cornerback
- Derion Kendrick - Georgia
- Coby Bryant - Cincinnati
- Tariq Woolen - UTSA
- Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State
- Marcus Jones - Houston
- Cordale Flott - LSU
- Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska
- Josh Jobe - Alabama
- Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State
Safety
- Kerby Joseph - Illinois
- Bryan Cook - Cincinnati
- JT Woods - Baylor
- Nick Cross - Maryland
- Demani Richardson - Texas A&M
- Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH)
