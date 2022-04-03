 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who are the consensus best players available to the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft?

A lot of premier talent will be gone by the time the Broncos pick at 64. Who will be left?

By Just_JoRo
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos completely altered their trajectory when George Paton traded for Russell Wilson. An historic trade sent eight picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks for the nine-time Pro Bowler. It means a nine-time Pro Bowler will have his chance to fill shoes once worn by Peyton Manning and John Elway. It also means Paton is working with limited capital in his second offseason a year after his front office won Inside the League’s Best Draft award.

2022 will be the first draft since 2012 the Broncos won’t have a selection in the first 32 picks. Lest we forget, that was the year Peyton Manning became QB1. John Elway elected to trade down from 25 to 31 to acquire a fourth round pick. He then moved back from 31 to 36 while also swapping fourth round picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New England Patriots used 25 to select Dont’a Hightower, while the Bucs landed Doug Martin with their their first rounder. Elway’s 2012 draft came under fire as recently as 2014 because of the lack of starters from the class, but it proved instrumental to Manning’s last ride in 2015.

The first draft of the Manning era
2. Derek Wolfe
2. Brock Osweiler
3. Ronnie Hillman
4. Omar Bolden
4. Philip Blake
5. Malik Jackson
6. Danny Trevathan

With the Broncos picking at 64 they will find themselves at the mercy of who falls to them in the 2022 draft. To get a better idea of the prospects in store for the Broncos I turned to the Raiders Wire and Locked On Cowboy’s Marcus Mosher’s consensus board. The board provides a picture of who will be available where after considering draft boards from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, and Matt Miller, Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, and the 33rd Team. Using the consensus list, I elected to make a list of players at each position who look like they’ll be available at 64. They’re ranked in the order they appear.

Quarterback

  1. Dustin Krum - Kent State
  2. Carson Strong - Nevada
  3. D’Eriq King - Miami (FL)
  4. Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky
  5. Jack Coan - Notre Dame

Running Back

  1. Tyler Allgeier - BYU
  2. Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
  3. Jerome Ford - Cincinnati
  4. Dameon Pierce - Florida
  5. Zamir White - Georgia
  6. Kyren Williams - Notre Dame
  7. James Cook - Georgia
  8. Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State
  9. Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama
  10. ZaQuandre White - South Carolina
  11. Rachaad White - Arizona State

Tight end

  1. Greg Dulcich - UCLA
  2. Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
  4. Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
  5. Cade Otton - Washington
  6. Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M
  7. Jake Feguson - Wisconsin
  8. Jelani Woods - Virginia
  9. Grant Calcaterra - SMU

Wide Receiver

  1. Khalil Shakir - Boise State
  2. David Bell - Purdue
  3. Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
  4. Alec Pierce - Cincinnati
  5. Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee
  6. Wan’Dale Robinson - Kentucky
  7. Calvin Austin - Memphis
  8. Romeo Doubs - Nevada
  9. Makai Polk - Mississippi State
  10. Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls State
  11. Kyle Phillips - UCLA
  12. Josh Johnson - Tulsa

Offensive Line

  1. Darian Kinnard - Kentucky
  2. Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
  3. Dylan Parham - Memphis
  4. Nicholas Petit-Frere
  5. Cole Strange - Chattanooga
  6. Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan
  7. Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
  8. Luke Fortner - Kentucky
  9. Logan Bruss - Wisconsin
  10. Ed Ingram - LSU
  11. Rasheed Walker - Penn State
  12. Abraham Lucas - Washington State
  13. Zach Tom - Wake Forest
  14. Max Mitchell - Louisiana
  15. Kellen Diesch - Arizona State
  16. Dohnovan West - Arizona State
  17. Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech
  18. Cam Jurgens - Nebraska
  19. Sean Rhyan - UCLA
  20. Matt Waletzko - North Dakota
  21. Thayer Munford - Ohio State
  22. Chris Paul - Tulsa
  23. Obinna Eze - TCU

Defensive Line

  1. Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
  2. Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
  3. Neil Farrell Jr. - LSU
  4. Matthew Butler - Tennessee
  5. Noah Elliss - Iowa

Edge

  1. Cameron Thomas - San Diego State
  2. Josh Paschal - Kentucky
  3. Alex Wright - UAB
  4. Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
  5. Amare Barno - Virginia Tech
  6. Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
  7. Jesse Luketa - Penn State
  8. Dominique Robinson - Miami (OH)
  9. Sam Williams - Ole Miss
  10. Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma
  11. DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky
  12. Tyreke Smith - Ohio State

Linebacker

  1. Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati
  2. Damone Clark - LSU
  3. Brandon Smith - Penn State
  4. Channing Tindall - Georgia
  5. Troy Andersen - Montana State
  6. Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma
  7. JoJo Domann - Nebraska
  8. D’Marco Jackson - Appalachian State
  9. Terrel Bernard - Baylor
  10. Malcolm Rodriguez - Oklahoma State
  11. Micah McFadden - Indiana
  12. Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin

Cornerback

  1. Derion Kendrick - Georgia
  2. Coby Bryant - Cincinnati
  3. Tariq Woolen - UTSA
  4. Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State
  5. Marcus Jones - Houston
  6. Cordale Flott - LSU
  7. Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska
  8. Josh Jobe - Alabama
  9. Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State

Safety

  1. Kerby Joseph - Illinois
  2. Bryan Cook - Cincinnati
  3. JT Woods - Baylor
  4. Nick Cross - Maryland
  5. Demani Richardson - Texas A&M
  6. Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH)

