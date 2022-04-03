Good morning, Broncos Country!

To take a pause from the Russell Wilson euphoria, let’s talk about Randy Gradishar.

It’s been done ad nauseam in these parts, from even yours truly.

But this seems like as good as time as any to remind those in the NFL community how freaking good the Denver Broncos middle linebacker was.

And while people are prone to hyperbole, even that sells Gradishar short.

Nevertheless, Gradishar’s place in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is undeniable. And the fact he’s still not there is a shame and a sham.

This is all that needs to be said when it comes to Gradishar and the Hall of Fame.

There have been 10 linebackers in NFL history who have 20+ career interceptions, 10+ fumble recoveries and 7+ Pro Bowl selections.

Of those 10, nine were inducted into the Hall of Fame within two years of eligibility.

Two. Years.

The one who isn’t enshrined?

Randy Gradishar.

It’s time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee to right this wrong.

Get Gradishar in the Hall of Fame.

Now back to the Wilson euphoria.

Let’s Ride!

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. This week, we discuss the potential for the Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson offense, and how realistic is a playoff berth?

Broncos News

Russell Wilson shirts now available for Broncos Country - Mile High Report

Now that the Russell Wilson trade is official, Broncos fans can celebrate with new shirts and hoodies.

Mile High Morning: Five of the best pranks from Broncos history, featuring Peyton Manning, Randy Gradishar and more

Since April Fools' Day just happened, here are some of the funniest practical jokes in Broncos history.

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson trade was "too good to pass up" | 9news.com

Chiefs' coach downplays 13-game win streak vs. Broncos. Josh McDaniels on coaching with the Raiders.

Friendship with coach Hackett steers Billy Turner back to Broncos

When Billy Turner became a free agent last month, he buckled his seat belt and raced back to Denver, drawn by the city, but more importantly, his relationship with coach Nathaniel Hackett, his coordinator in Green Bay the past three seasons.

NFL News

NFL: Bruce Arians stepping down may be tied to Tom Brady

It strains belief that Arians retired so that Todd Bowles would get a chance to coach Brady. What's the real story?

DeVante Parker to New England Patriots: How the trade affects N'Keal Harry, what the WR depth chart looks like now - New England Patriots Blog- ESPN

Parker joins a clear-cut top four on New England's depth chart and could mean the end of the road for Harry, a 2019 first-round pick.

Top 10 craziest stories from NFL's busy 2022 offseason: Tom Brady returns, Russell Wilson moves on, and more - CBSSports.com

Recapping the biggest headlines of a splashy free agency

Colin Kaepernick throws for NFL scouts at Michigan spring game: 'I can still play, still throw it'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick conducted a workout for NFL scouts Saturday by throwing to undrafted receivers at halftime of Michigan's spring game in Ann Arbor.