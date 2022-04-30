Denver Broncos select Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis with their 115th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Mathis ranked as his 96th overall prospect, his 13th best corner, and had a 3rd round grade on him.

A two-year starter at Pittsburgh, Mathis was an outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Randy Bates’ balanced scheme. Although he fell off the radar for some after missing the 2020 season with an injury, he played with more confidence as a senior and steadily improved his standing throughout the 2021 season and draft process. Mathis has the athletic profile needed for the NFL and shows play recognition and reactive twitch, both mentally and athletically. While physicality is an endearing part of his game, he isn’t shy going through receivers and must control his urgent play style. Overall, Mathis’ aggressive demeanor can be a double-edged sword and work against him, but he is smart, speedy and competitive, which is an easy sell in draft meetings. He can play man or zone and will push for early NFL playing time if he develops better discipline in coverage.

Mathis is a 5’11”, 196lb cornerback who is an elite athlete as well as a willing tackler who figures to play in the slot primarily for the Broncos. He adds some much-needed depth to their secondary.

