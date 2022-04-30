Best available corners and tackles for Denver Broncos on Day 3

During their post Day 2 press conference discussing newly acquired EDGE Nik Bonitto and TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton highlighted some of their potential moves on Day 3.

A couple of particular moves that stood out were Paton mentioning both corner and offensive tackle on Day 3. Paton specifically said the team would “love to come away with a corner” and that the team “would take a tackle if the right one was there”.

So, who are the best remaining?

Using my own board, the best remaining cornerback prospects are:

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State Damarri Mathis, Pitt Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama Tariq Woolen, UTSA Damarrion Williams, Houston Decobie Durant, SC State Josh Jobe, Alabama Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State Daron Bland, Fresno State

Note: Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright did highlight McCollum’s name specifically as a player of interest. I personally think McCollum could start right away.

Also using my own board, the best remaining offensive tackle prospects are:

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota Rasheed Walker, Penn State Max Mitchell, Louisiana Spencer Burford, UTSA Kellen Diesch, Arizona State Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky Braxton Jones, Southern Utah Vederian Lowe, Illinois Austin Deculus, LSU Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

Obviously, the Broncos will play the board and take the best player available, but finding young talent at these two spots feels critical on Day 3.

Who do you want Denver to draft here, Broncos Country?

Horse Tracks

“We thought Nik was one of the better pass rushers coming out,” Broncos GM George Paton said. “Just the bend, the speed, the burst, very natural. At Oklahoma, he had a lot of production. He needs to get a little stronger, but we didn’t anticipate him being there (at 64).”

“He’s a guy that can vertically stretch the field,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told DenverBroncos.com. “He’s got unbelievably soft hands, so he’s one of those guys you love throw the ball to and is always friendly for the quarterback.”

Denver traded their final pick of Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft and sent the 96th-overall selection to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

GM George Paton talks about making a trade in the third round with the Houston Texans and also discusses what he likes about TE Greg Dulcich