Best available corners and tackles for Denver Broncos on Day 3

During their post Day 2 press conference discussing newly acquired EDGE Nik Bonitto and TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton highlighted some of their potential moves on Day 3.
A couple of particular moves that stood out were Paton mentioning both corner and offensive tackle on Day 3. Paton specifically said the team would “love to come away with a corner” and that the team “would take a tackle if the right one was there”.
So, who are the best remaining?
Using my own board, the best remaining cornerback prospects are:
- Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
- Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
- Damarri Mathis, Pitt
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
- Tariq Woolen, UTSA
- Damarrion Williams, Houston
- Decobie Durant, SC State
- Josh Jobe, Alabama
- Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
- Daron Bland, Fresno State
Note: Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright did highlight McCollum’s name specifically as a player of interest. I personally think McCollum could start right away.
Also using my own board, the best remaining offensive tackle prospects are:
- Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- Rasheed Walker, Penn State
- Max Mitchell, Louisiana
- Spencer Burford, UTSA
- Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
- Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky
- Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
- Vederian Lowe, Illinois
- Austin Deculus, LSU
- Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech
Obviously, the Broncos will play the board and take the best player available, but finding young talent at these two spots feels critical on Day 3.
Who do you want Denver to draft here, Broncos Country?
