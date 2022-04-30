NFL Draft 2022: Day 3 TV schedule, start time, draft order and more

The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The Denver Broncos ended up making two trades in the third round, moving back both times. The second such traded actually netted them a 2023 third round pick that is essentially guaranteed to be a higher pick than the one they traded this year.

Now on Day 3, they will start with eight draft selections. We should expect some more movement from general manager George Paton.

Here is everything you need to know about the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will began on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30. Days 1 and 2 consisting of rounds one through three are in the books. Day 3 will wrap the NFL Draft up with the final rounds four through seven.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (10 a.m. MT)

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

This year the NFL Draft will be held in enemy territory in Las Vegas, Nevada. The home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fortunately, the NFL decided to snub Allegiant Stadium in favor of a draft theater on the Vegas Strip outside of the Caesars Forum convention center.

2022 NFL Draft TV schedule

The NFL Draft will air on several networks. ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all be covering the event.

Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to stream the NFL Draft online

Live stream options are somewhat limited, unless you have the ESPN or NFL app with access to their live streaming platform. Another option would be fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft Order - Rounds 4-7

Broncos Remaining Draft Order Round Pick Round Pick 4 115 4 116 5 152 5 162 5 179 6 206 7 232 7 234

