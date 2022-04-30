Denver Broncos select Eyioma Uwazurike with their 116th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had a 5th round grade on Uwazurike. Here’s what he had to say about the big defensive lineman in his scouting report via his draft guide.

A four-year starter at Iowa State, Uwazurike played inside and outside in defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s multiple front, lining up at a handful of positions on the defensive line. While he was at his best as a three-technique, he also played comfortable as the shaded nose or out wide at 4i-technique, finishing his career third in school history with 34.5 tackles for loss. Uwazurike, who started every game the last three seasons, took sizeable jumps each year, playing his best as a senior because of his active hands and ability to find the football. However, his base strength can be inconsistent at engagement and he is more likely to bull rush with wild hands than use coordinated counters. Overall, Uwazurike needs to play with more consistent pad level and contact balance to secure run fits, but his blend of length and athleticism allow him to be disruptive from different alignments. He fits even and odd fronts and might be best as a five-technique.

At 6’6”, 316 pounds, the Broncos add a massive run defender to their defensive line as well as some much-needed depth as well. I am excited to see what the Broncos can do with this talented big man.

