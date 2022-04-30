The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL Draft with very little draft capital having traded most of the quality picks for quarterback Russell Wilson. Their draft actually began at the end of the second round where they drafted Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto with the 64th overall pick.

General manager George Paton then made some moves to accumulate more picks. First was a trade down from the 75th pick to the 80th pick, which netted the Broncos an extra fifth round pick. With that 80th selection, they drafted UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich. Day 2 would end with the Broncos making another trade. Denver would give up the 96th overall selection for another fifth rounder this year and a third rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft. Not a bad haul considering that third rounder next year is guaranteed to be higher than 96.

To kick off Day 3, the Broncos had back-to-back selections early in the fourth round. With the 115th overall selection, they snagged Pittsburgh cornerback Demarri Mathis and then with the very next selection they drafted Iow State interior defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

With three selections in the fifth round, the Broncos started by drafting Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with the 152nd overall selection. Ten selections later, the Broncos picked up a wide receiver/kick returner out of Samford, Montrell Washington, with the 162nd overall selection. The Broncos then moved up from the 179th spot to the 171st in a trade with the Green Bay Packers where they then drafted Washington interior offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg. Denver gave up one of their two seventh round picks to move up there.

In the sixth round, Paton and the Broncos drafted Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen with the 206th overall selection. They would close our their draft class in the seventh round drafting Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks with the 232nd overall selection.

That made for nine total draft picks for Denver this year. Here is your Denver Broncos 2022 draft class!

Overall, the Broncos didn’t have much to work with in this draft. However, Paton navigated the process well accumulating picks later in the draft and even improved their draft capital for next year. Hopefully he also found a couple of diamonds in the rough in this class that end up contributing early and for years to come.

What did you think of the 2022 Broncos draft class? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!