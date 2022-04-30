 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Denver Broncos select Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with their 152nd overall selection in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Broncos make their first of three selections in the fifth round drafting Delarrin Turner-Yell 152nd overall.

By Scotty Payne
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos select Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with their 152nd overall selection in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Delarrin Turner-Yell is a 5’10”, 192lb safety who will now add depth to the Broncos secondary. Here is what The Athetic’s Dane Brugler had to say about the Broncos latest selection.

A three-year starter at Oklahoma, Turner-Yell was the strong safety in former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s 3-3-5 base scheme. When on the field, he brought a level of consistency to an otherwise inconsistent Sooners defense, finishing top-four on the team in tackles per game the past three seasons. Turner-Yell trusts his preparation and eye discipline, which allows him to play fast and be in the right position to make plays vs. the run and in coverage as a split safety. His toughness is a strength to his game, but his physical nature works against his durability, which is a potential problem in the NFL. Overall, Turner-Yell is undersized and will have his struggles in man coverage, but he is a decisive downhill alley runner with the range and intangibles that will appeal to NFL defensive coordinators. He will need to get better on special teams to help his long-term roster chances.

Delarrin Turner-Yell now joins a crowded safety room that includes Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, Juwan Johnson, P.J. Locke, and J.R. Reed. It’s good to see a lot of competition at the safety spot. Turner-Yell is also the third safety the Broncos have selected in the fifth-round the past two seasons.

Welcome to the Broncos!

