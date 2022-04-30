 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Denver Broncos select Samford WR/KR Montrell Washington with their 162nd overall selection in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Broncos make their second of three selections in the third round.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

At 5’9”, 181 pounds with 4.45 40-speed, the Denver Broncos got themselves an explosive kick returner/receiver/potential offensive chess piece here in Montrell Washington. He likely will be the team's returner his rookie year or at least expected to win that job, and anything he does at receiver is a cherry on top.

This past season, Montrell Washington totaled 19 rushing attempts for 140 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had 60 receptions for 813 yards and 9 touchdowns as well as 3 kick and punt returns for a touchdown.

Hopefully, he will be able to continue this playmaking ability for the Broncos in the NFL primarily as a punt returner. Will be interesting to see what he can do on offense if given the chance.

