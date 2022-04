The Denver Broncos traded their 179th and 234th overall selections to the Green Bay Packers for their 171st overall selection.

Broncos have acquired 5-171 from Green Bay for 5-179 and 7-234. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) April 30, 2022

The Broncos used this selection to select interior offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg. The Broncos now have two selections remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft. One in the sixth round and another in the seventh round.