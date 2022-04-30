 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Denver Broncos select Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen with 206th overall pick

The Broncos add to their defensive ine

By Scotty Payne
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Nebraska at Wisconsin Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos select Wisconsin defensive end, Matt Henningsen, with their 206th overall selection in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft

He’s a 6’3”, 289-pound defensive lineman out of Wisconsin now bringing his talents to the Denver Broncos. He is the second defensive lineman the Broncos have selected on day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has to say about the Broncos newly drafted defensive lineman.

Matt Henningsen earned First Team All-State honors on both the offensive and defensive lines at Menomonee Falls High. A two-star recruit, he received offers from several MAC and FCS programs, but his dream was to attend Wisconsin (like his parents and three older brothers) and he accepted a walk-on spot. He earned a scholarship a few weeks into the 2018 season and was a valuable part of the defensive line the last four years, playing end in the Badgers’ 3-4 base scheme. Henningsen, who was a member of Bruce Feldman’s Freak List, moves well laterally and uses his length to pry open gaps, but he is unpolished as a pass rusher and needs to play with better control once engaged. Scouts and coaches praise his intelligence (NFL scout: “This kid is like Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting.”). Overall, Henningsen’s on-field impact leaves you wanting more, but his blend of size, athleticism and acumen is an easy sell in the later rounds or as a priority free agent

Welcome to the Broncos!

