Denver Broncos select Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen with 206th overall pick

Denver Broncos select Wisconsin defensive end, Matt Henningsen, with their 206th overall selection in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft

He’s a 6’3”, 289-pound defensive lineman out of Wisconsin now bringing his talents to the Denver Broncos. He is the second defensive lineman the Broncos have selected on day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has to say about the Broncos newly drafted defensive lineman.

Matt Henningsen earned First Team All-State honors on both the offensive and defensive lines at Menomonee Falls High. A two-star recruit, he received offers from several MAC and FCS programs, but his dream was to attend Wisconsin (like his parents and three older brothers) and he accepted a walk-on spot. He earned a scholarship a few weeks into the 2018 season and was a valuable part of the defensive line the last four years, playing end in the Badgers’ 3-4 base scheme. Henningsen, who was a member of Bruce Feldman’s Freak List, moves well laterally and uses his length to pry open gaps, but he is unpolished as a pass rusher and needs to play with better control once engaged. Scouts and coaches praise his intelligence (NFL scout: “This kid is like Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting.”). Overall, Henningsen’s on-field impact leaves you wanting more, but his blend of size, athleticism and acumen is an easy sell in the later rounds or as a priority free agent

