Denver Broncos select Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks with their 232nd overall selection in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft

He’s a 5’10”, 189-pound cornerback out of Wisconsin who will join the Broncos secondary as depth. He is the Broncos' second cornerback selected on day 3 and both players have a good shot at earning a roster spot this offseason.

Here is a scouting report from Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s Owen Riese on newly drafted Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks.

Strengths: Hicks has played a lot of good football for the Badgers. He’s a plus athlete, and has shown sticky coverage skills in man to man. Solid in bump and run press coverage, can turn and run with any receiver. Also has good recovery speed if he falls out of phase. Weaknesses: Slightly undersized. Not a great tackler, wasn’t asked to do it much in Madison. Not a lot of special team experience, which he’ll need to excel at to stick at the next level. Not as adept in zone as he was in man for Wisconsin.

