Broncos UDFA Tracker: Undrafted free agent signings 2022

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, the Denver Broncos will be working to bring on those college players who slipped through and went undrafted. They finished with nine draft picks and will be looking to fill out the rest of the roster through undrafted free agents.

Denver has a history of finding solid contributors who went undrafted. Rod Smith, Chris Harris Jr., and Phillip Lindsay are probably the most famous examples with fans, but they do seem to find role players every year. Will the Broncos find another UDFA gem this time around?

Broncos have 71 players plus 9 rookies for 80 slots on their 90-man roster. They can sign up to 10 undrafted rookies in the minutes after the draft.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 30, 2022

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Broncos will be at 80 players after the draft so they can sign up to 10 UDFA’s to reach 90 players. However, you usually see some roster trimming after the draft, so we can see more than 10 signed. Also, some might be brought in for a tryout during the rookie minicamp next week.

We will keep this post updated with all of the latest news and rumors about players the Broncos appear to be expressing interest in.

Broncos Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Note: Keep in mind everything you see here is not official until the Broncos officially announce it, and things change quickly in the UDFA market.