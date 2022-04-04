2022 NFL Draft: Scouting Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft is former Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller. He is a 6’0”, 217 pound running back who is considered one of the top backs in the entire draft. He is ranked as the top running back in the draft according to The Draft Network and is ranked as their 33rd best prospect in the draft.

Spiller played a total of three seasons at Texas A&M and was a consistent force in their backfield. During his past three seasons for the Aggies, Spiller has totaled 2,993 yards rushing and 25 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also had 74 career receptions for 585 yards and 1 additional touchdown. This past season, Spiller totaled 1,011 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns, and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He also had 25 receptions for 189 yards and 1 touchdown reception.

Most runs of 10+ yards by SEC RBs since 2020:



Player Profile

Isaiah Spiller

Running Back - Texas A&M - Junior

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 217 pounds | 40-time: 4.63 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30 inches | Broad Jump: 114 inches

Scouting Report

Strengths

Excellent vision

A one-cut downhill runner

A patient runner who takes his time before bursting through the lane

Has good feet and his jump-cut stands out to you when watching him

A balanced runner who doesn’t go down without a fight

Has three-down back potential

Has flashed as a receiver and can serve as a reliable check down option for a quarterback

Good short-area burst

Elusive in the second and third levels and makes it difficult for DB’s to bring him down

Durable throughout his college career

Fits best in a zone-blocking scheme

Weaknesses

Did not test well athletically and lacks twitchiness and top-notch speed as a runner

Has had fumbling issues throughout his career in college

Needs to improve as a pass blocker

Is patient but sometimes is too patient and just needs to hit the hole and go

Not very elusive

Final Thoughts

Spiller is considered the RB1 by some, but I don’t see it. I like him as a prospect, but I would have a few backs ahead of him. However, he would be a solid scheme fit and a nice option behind Javonte Williams.

You need multiple backs in today’s NFL and basically two starter-level players on your roster. With veteran Melvin Gordon still a free agent, I could see the Broncos drafting a back high again in 2022, I think Spiller has a good shot at being available at the Broncos' second-round pick and potentially even their first third-round selection.

He is a classic one-cut downhill runner who lacks explosiveness but is a long strider. He reminds me a lot of former Broncos' first-round pick, Knowshon Moreno. The running style, the cut-back ability, and the long strides.

General Manager George Paton has a history of being part of an organization that drafted backs early in Minnesota and did in his first season with the Broncos. Also, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was an offensive coordinator that used two backs in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon as well. Also, with the Broncos “going for it”, a back provides a big instant impact come day one.

We are going to see a back drafted, but when is the question.