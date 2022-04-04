Broncos have reportedly met with QB/WR prospect, D’Eriq King

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos are among the teams who have met with Miami quarterback/receiver prospect, D’Eriq King.

Wilson in his article states the King “spoke extensively” with the Denver Broncos after the Miami Pro Day last week.

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing increased interest from NFL teams with an emphasis on his quarterback skills. The Manvel graduate worked out privately for New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, is scheduled for the Texans’ local prospect day on April 8, had a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, and talked extensively with the Denver Broncos following the Miami Pro Day workout along with other NFL teams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

King is an interesting prospect because he offers some receiver potential as well as quarterback potential. By the sounds of it, teams are viewing him as a quarterback prospect, but you have to assume some gadget capabilities are going to be his bread and butter in the NFL.

He’s listed at 5’9”, 196lbs so he’s built like a slot receiver, a position he played in 2017, but offers some potential as a gadget player at the next level.

Here’s what NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein has to say about King in his scouting report on him.

King simply falls too far below the quarterback threshold considering his level of play wasn’t good enough to create an exception for his size. He hasn’t played receiver since 2017 but appeared to be more than capable at the position when asked to play it. He’s well-built for a role as a slot but needs to train for better short-area quickness and route running. His ability to run RPO and zone-read packages could be enticing for teams looking to create as many options as possible for their offense.

The Broncos have been showing interest in day three receivers, so they could possibly view King as another option there. However, with just Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson on the roster as backup quarterbacks, they could view King as a developmental prospect at the position as well

He’s an interesting prospect because he has played kick returner, wide receiver, and quarterback. His athletic ability alone gives him a chance to succeed on the field and could be worth a day three flyer by the Broncos.

