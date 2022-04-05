 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Russell Wilson, Broncos in high demand for prime time television

From zero national interest in the Denver Broncos on prime time to all the national interest in them and its all thanks to Russell Wilson.

By Tim Lynch
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be a hot commodity for national television audiences this season as one of the most obvious effects the addition of Russell Wilson has had. Peter King has mentioned the Broncos in back-to-back weeks as a potential for the NFL to open up the season with against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barring that, King guesses that Amazon will be pining for a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. That would be ironic as the last time Denver beat Kansas City was in Week 2 in 2015 - also a Thursday night game.

As a fan, I would prefer a Week 2 matchup in Arrowhead all the way. It’ll be a tough game regardless, but I would rather face Kansas City on the road in September over December. Let them come to Denver late in the year for a change. If Denver were to land one of these two prime time slots in the first two weeks, which would you prefer?

