Russell Wilson, Broncos in high demand for prime time television

The Denver Broncos will be a hot commodity for national television audiences this season as one of the most obvious effects the addition of Russell Wilson has had. Peter King has mentioned the Broncos in back-to-back weeks as a potential for the NFL to open up the season with against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barring that, King guesses that Amazon will be pining for a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. That would be ironic as the last time Denver beat Kansas City was in Week 2 in 2015 - also a Thursday night game.

As a fan, I would prefer a Week 2 matchup in Arrowhead all the way. It’ll be a tough game regardless, but I would rather face Kansas City on the road in September over December. Let them come to Denver late in the year for a change. If Denver were to land one of these two prime time slots in the first two weeks, which would you prefer?

