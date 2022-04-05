Report: Broncos will have Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma in for a pre-draft visit

According to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, the Denver Broncos will host exciting Wyoming linebacker prospect, Chad Muma, at Dove Valley for a pre-draft visit sometime next week.

The Broncos will be hosting Wyoming LB Chad Muma, a third-team All-American in 2021, on a visit at the team facility next week. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) April 5, 2022

He’s a 6’3”, 237-pound linebacker out of Wyoming who is expected to go sometime on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s an explosive linebacker who ran a 4.63 second 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine, a 40-inch vertical, 27 reps on the bench press, and is considered one of the best coverage linebackers in the draft

Muma played four seasons at Wyoming and totaled some impressive stats for their defense. During his four seasons, Muma totaled 266 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles. This past season, Muma totaled 142 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 defensive touchdowns, and 1 fumble recovery.

Here is what The Draft Network’s Drae Harris has to say about Chad Muma in his draft profile on him.

Chad is a linebacker who roams the box for the Cowboys’ defense. He’s a good athlete with regard to agility and lateral mobility. In the run game, he’s excellent due to his outstanding instincts in the box. He is heavy at the point of attack and overall has outstanding tackling efficiency in the open field. He really misses tackles in the box or in space. In the passing game, he is outstanding, giving him true three-down value. He is athletic enough in coverage to cover running backs on routes. He is outstanding at using his spatial awareness and instincts to get in the passing lanes. He has good hands to secure interceptions, as well. He makes all the calls defensively and easily adjusts with motion. In the NFL, he should be a starter in sub-package situations initially, with the opportunity to grow into a starter with pro coaching.

The Broncos re-signed Josey Jewell and signed Eagles leading tackler Alex Singleton as well to be the teams starting linebackers. We could also see Baron Browning play some inside linebacker but he appears to be focused on the edge rusher position, for now. However, adding someone like Muma would be ideal for a defense that figures to be in a lot of sub-packages this upcoming season. He could replace Singleton in that role and potentially replace him overall as the team's other starting off-the-ball linebacker.

There’s some hype around him so I am iffy on him being available for the Broncos at 64, but the interest in him makes sense. I could see the Broncos try to trade up for him potentially, but we shall see how that goes.