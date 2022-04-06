Report: Broncos had a pre-draft visit with Nebraska center, Cam Jurgens

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos held a top-30, pre-draft visit with Nebraska offensive lineman/center, Cam Jurgens.

Per source, Broncos held a top 30 visit this week with Nebraska C Cam Jurgens. He's 6-3, 290 and can move, a prerequisite for Hackett's blocking scheme. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2022

Jurgens is a 6’3”, 303 pound (His weight at the combine) offensive lineman who projects best as a center in the NFL. His weight did dip below 300 while at Nebraska, so he’s viewed as an “undersized” lineman who lacks the size to fit into some schemes. However, he’s very athletic and being “undersized” is not really an issue in a zone-blocking scheme. So, that is why Jurgens is a name to watch for the Broncos come day two or early day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

His athletic ability really stood out during the Combine where he ran a 4.92 40-time. He’s an easy mover, looks athletic, and would be a perfect fit in a zone-blocking scheme.

Here is what Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings had to say about Jurgens in his draft profile on him.

Analysis: I graded Jurgens as a potential top-60 choice after his outstanding redshirt freshman campaign in 2019, but his game leveled off after that. He’s one of the more athletic interior blockers in this year’s draft and is quite possibly the best fit for a zone-blocking system. He possesses growth potential and should only get better as he physically matures and adds strength to his game. Jurgens comes with a tremendous amount of upside and will be a steal outside the draft’s initial 75 picks.

The Broncos have Lloyd Cushenberry at the center position already after selecting him in the third round just a few years ago. However, that pick was made by John Elway who is no longer the General Manager, and Vic Fangio who is also no longer the Head Coach. So, seeing George Paton and Nathaniel Hackett eyeing “their guys” for these important positions is somewhat expected. Also, Cushenberry hasn’t really been all that great so it makes sense for the Broncos to look to improve on or at least add competition at the center position

Jurgens is one of my favorite late-day two or early-day-three prospects for the Broncos. He’s really only a zone-blocking only guy so that limits him to a few teams already, so I could see the Broncos eyeing him with their late third-rounder or potentially with one of their fourth-round selections.

I get Quinn Meinerz type vibes from Jurgens. He’s an athletic and energetic lineman who has yet to reach his potential. He’s an excellent scheme fit and a high upside addition if drafted by the Broncos.