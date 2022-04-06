Report: Broncos will have a pre-draft visit with Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange

According to reports, the Denver Broncos are going to bring in Tennessee-Chattanooga interior offensive lineman Cole Strange into Dove Valley for a pre-draft visit.

Tennessee-Chattanooga G/C Cole Strange completed a Top 30 Visit with the #Vikings, per source. He will soon visit #Broncos, #Buccaneers, #Dolphins & #Seahawks.



Strange has aced the process with excellent showings at @seniorbowl & Combine. He's worked himself into 2nd Rd Convo. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 6, 2022

The 6’5”, 307 pound Cole Strange out of Tennessee-Chattanooga is a highly athletic lineman who is enjoying a strong pre-draft process. He shined at the Senior Bowl and also impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, he’s rising up draft boards much like Quinn Meinerz did last year, and General Manager George Paton wants to take a closer look.

There’s a lot to like about Strange. He’s highly athletic, his intelligence is raved about, an experienced starter, versatile player, and would be an excellent fit in a zone-blocking scheme. The same blocking scheme Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is bringing to Denver.

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Strange in the draft profile he did on him,

Highly experienced interior lineman who does a nice job of staying on schedule. He shines over the first two phases of the block, which means he gains early positioning and gets into the sustain phase with proper hand usage and footwork. He will lose a tug-of-war battle as a pure man-to-man blocker, but wins with lateral quickness and an understanding of angles as a move blocker. A snappier pass punch is needed to prevent sub-package rushers with hand talent from bypassing him too easily. His frame and play strength are a little below average, but he has done some snapping in practice, so he could land as a future starting center for a zone-happy rush offense.

Strange offers some guard and center potential, both potential areas of need for the Broncos moving forward. Dalton Risner is a free agent at the end of the year and center Lloyd Cushenberry needs to improve. Also, both players were drafted by now the Broncos' former General Manager and Head Coach. George Paton and Nathaniel Hackett have no real ties to these players and could look to improve on or find their eventual replacement.

Strange could rise into the second round, and potentially even be an option for the Broncos' 64th overall selection, but I think he’ll settle in the middle of the third round, much like Quinn Meinerz. I like the potential Strange brings and his fit in the Broncos' offensive blocking scheme. It is unlikely he’ll be ready to start come week one, but he would add some potential, depth, and competition to the interior of the Broncos' offensive line if drafted by the Denver Broncos.