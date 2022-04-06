Report: Broncos to have a pre-draft visit with Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are among the teams working on bringing in Memphis interior offensive lineman Dylan Parham in for a pre-draft visit.

Per source, Broncos among the teams lining up top 30 visit with Memphis OL Dylan Parham. 6-2, 313 RG/RT in college, but played center at Senior Bowl.

Expected 3rd rounder. Broncos Day 2 picks:

2. 64

3. 75, 96#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2022

In the past 24 hours, we have reports stating the Broncos will or already have had pre-draft visits with Nebraska center Cam Jurgens and another with rising interior offensive lineman prospect Cole Strange out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Now, we have reports that the Broncos will bring in a third interior offensive lineman in for a visit. This time being Memphis interior offensive lineman, Dylan Parham.

Like the other two prospects, Parham brings athleticism and a great scheme fit for Nathaniel Hackett’s zone-blocking offense. Parham is listed at 6’3”, 311 pounds, and ran an impressive 4.93 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has guard/center versatility as well, which are current and potential long-term needs for the Broncos.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Parham in the scouting report he did on him.

Highly experienced guard prospect who helped open running lanes for backs who went on to play in the NFL. Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact. He’s a task-oriented blocker who is much better at firing out than playing on the move and his success could be linked to the rushing scheme he lands in. Below-average mirror quickness and overall length are exploitable holes in his pass protection and could cause up-and-down play in that area. Parham can step in as a backup at both guard spots and has a shot to become a starter within his first three years.

As I have said in the previous two write-ups on Jurgens and Strange, this likely does not bode well for Lloyd Cushenberry. He’s an Elway/Fangio draft pick, he hasn’t played well and potentially could be viewed as not a great fit in Hackett’s offense. It could also show the Broncos' lack of faith in Dalton Risner who is entering the final year of his deal, hasn’t played well outside of his rookie year, and is an Elway/Fangio draft pick. Both Strange and Parham have the ability to play guard as well.

In the end, it appears we need to add the center and guard positions to the list of the Broncos' biggest needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Visits of a specific player do not necessarily mean they are invested in that certain prospect, but it does show that they are looking to add to that position. So, I think the odds of the Broncos drafting a center or guard sometime on day two or early day three of the 2022 NFL Draft are pretty high at the moment.