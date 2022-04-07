Broncos’ plan at offensive line beginning to take shape

The Broncos were going to undergo a shift up front on offense in a move from Pat Shurmur’s offense to Nathaniel Hackett’s, and we’re starting to see the effects of that shift in their draft visits.

So far, six top-30 visits so far for Denver are offensive lineman. Those names are:

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Cole Strange, G/C, Chattanooga

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Dylan Parham, G/C, Memphis

The Broncos have been paying plenty of attention to the center spot so far, and each of those players is a scheme fit for the outside zone Hackett wants to run. Outside zone fits are very hard to find, so the Broncos are finding the right guys so far.

All of those interior offensive linemen are projected to be Day 2 picks, and that list is likely going to grow as time goes on. It seems that the Broncos are interested in drafting a long-term center on Day 2 and a toolsy offensive tackle on Day 3 to draft and develop and potentially turn into a long-term answer at right tackle.

Of course, George Paton could be looking elsewhere entirely. We know he’s fond of using smokescreens and not tipping his hand on the draft, but this many names at a position being confirmed (with more to go) says more than a little bit of interest in addressing the offensive line more than once in the 2022 NFL Draft.

