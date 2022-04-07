Report: Broncos re-sign Kareem Jackson to one-year deal

According to the Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran the Broncos are set to re-sign veteran safety Kareem Jackson to a one year deal.

Per source, #Broncos agree to terms with S Kareem Jackson on one-year deal. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) April 7, 2022

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, the deal is for one year with incentives that could increase the value of the deal up to $5 million dollars.

Per source, Kareem Jackson's one-year deal is worth up to $5 million. He made $5 million last year. Arguably the hardest hitting pound for pound defender in the league, Jackson returns for a fourth season with the Broncos, 13th season in NFL. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 7, 2022

Jackson turns 34-years-old on April 10th and is set to play his 13th season after entering the league as a first round cornerback for the Houston Texans in 2010. Across his 12-year career, Jackson’s notched 20 interceptions, 104 passes defensed, and three sacks. Over his time with the Broncos he’s snagged four interceptions.

This is the second time Jackson will play on a one year contract with the Broncos. New general manager George Paton declined his option last season and later re-signed him to a one year deal. According to Sports Info Solutions, opposing quarterbacks completed 58.3% of their passes against Jackson last season. He played in 16 games in 2021, and it was the first time he missed a game in his Broncos’ career due to injury. Rookie Caden Sterns earned his first career start in Jackson’s absence against the Detroit Lions.

Personally I’m a fan of this move. It’s a low risk signing that should help to improve the Broncos’ depth by pushing Sterns out of the starting lineup and into a sub package role. There remains a legitimate chance Jackson hits a precipitous decline due to Father Time, but failing that he should return to form one of the better safety duos in the league with Justin Simmons. All reports suggest he’s always been a valuable member of the locker room as well, which bodes well considering the Broncos will probably need to draft some rookie defensive backs this year.

The Jackson signing does create a bit of a number crunch in the safety room, however. As I write this the Broncos have six safeties under contract: Simmons, Jackson, Sterns, P.J. Locke, Jamar Johnson, and J.R. Reed. This means there will probably be a competition in the preseason between Locke, Johnson, and Reed to make the active roster. Locke has the special teams experience and did look quite good at safety last preseason, but Johnson was a Paton draft pick and Reed is recently signed.

Signing Jackson now also suggests safety is not a high priority in the draft. With six safeties under contract it is no longer a real position of need in the short term and it should allow Paton to chase best player available.