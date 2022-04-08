Report: Broncos worked out veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Denver Broncos worked out former Vikings and Giants veteran tight end, Kyle Rudolph.

Love that @KyleRudolph keeps on going, had a workout with Broncos. Old-school dude still going at it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 8, 2022

The veteran tight end who is entering the 12th year of his productive NFL career is getting a look from the Denver Broncos. During his 12-year career in the NFL, Rudolph totaled 479 receptions for 4,475 yards and 49 touchdowns. This past year, Rudolph played for the New York Giants and totaled 26 receptions for 257 yards and 1 touchdown.

He is entering the final years of his career and is a shell of his former self, however, he can still help out the Broncos. Currently, the Broncos just have Albert O. and Eric Tomlinson penciled in as their tight ends so someone like Rudolph makes a lot of sense as a backup tight end who can help as a receiver and as a blocker.

Now, there have been no reports of a deal between the two sides as of now, and I think it could stay that way until the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos figure to draft a tight end sometime during the draft and if they believe they found their guy, they could move on from Rudolph as an option. However, if they miss out on one of the top tight ends in the draft, they could view Rudolph as a backup option.

Of course, how Rudolph did in the workout matters, but he’s likely one of the better remaining veterans remaining on the market. Also, the fit makes some sense. George Paton was part of the Vikings' front office when they drafted Rudolph and the two sides likely know each other well.

So, in the end, we could have news about a signing in the coming days, but I think we are more likely to see this type of move sometime post-draft.