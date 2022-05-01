Dulcich already has big plans: ‘We’re going to win some Super Bowls’

Greg Dulcich doesn’t set low bars.

Asked about his plans for playing in the NFL - and catching passes from Russell Wilson - he was pretty clear on the potential.

“It’s just—we’re going to win some Super Bowls,” he said out of the gate. “I’m just excited about that. We’re going to be such a successful team and I can’t wait to go over there and get to work with him.”

In fact, Dulcich has already talked to his new QB when Wilson FaceTimed him Saturday.

I was like, ‘This is a Hall of Fame’ dude—this is the man, and he’s just Face Timing me!’ So that was just an honor,” Dulcich said. “I’m excited to get out there and work with him. ‘Al’ (TE Albert Okwuegbunam) too texted me. I’m excited to be in the same room as him and a number of other guys. It’s super exciting. It’s a great family here, I can already tell.”

Dulcich got a facetime from @DangeRussWilson last night. Said it was "awesome" — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) April 30, 2022

And he’s not shy about the strengths he’ll be bringing to the table.

“I’m a dynamic pass catcher—I’m a guy that’s going to make big time plays,” he said. “In the run game as well, I’m a guy that we can run the ball towards my side.”

But as a former receiver, Dulcich believes his biggest threat is still the passing game.

“I’m a dynamic pass catcher—I’m a guy that’s going to make big time plays.” - Greg Dulcich, rookie TE

“[I’m] a dynamic playmaker in the passing game especially with ... the separation I get,” he said, adding that wasn’t a major characteristic with other tight ends in this draft. “That’s something that makes me stand out and that’s something I’m going to contribute to at the next level.”

Dulcich reiterated that confidence the next day during his official introductory press conference when a reporter pressed him on his speed.

“I think my speed is definitely elite. You watch the film [and] I’m getting great separation, so I’ll disagree with you there,” he said, also reiterating his background as a receiver. “I learned from my tight-end coach that to get away from guys and create that separation was huge, and I’m excited to continue to do that at the next level.”

“He was the best player on our board. A guy we were looking at all day.”



Western National Scout Sae Woon Jo on third-round pick @Greg_Dulcich: pic.twitter.com/XtW6ZcsTYh — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 1, 2022

But he’s not just about the catching part of the tight end’s job on the field. Playing for a run-first team at UCLA, Dulcich was often tasked with blocking.

“I’m great at blocking,” he said. “That’s what I was mainly asked to do at UCLA—we’re a run-first team, so I never shy away from that. I take pride in being a tough player that blocks at the point of attack. I’m nasty in the trenches for sure.”

Dulcich credits playing in a pro-style offense under former Eagles coach Chip Kelly as a big reason that his talent will translate well in the NFL.

“We were running a pro-level offense, and I think that’s what has been great about my process there and preparing me for the next level,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for four years.”

Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten on George Paton and Co. selecting TE Greg Dulcich:



"They really nailed it on this one." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) April 30, 2022

Despite all the confidence, he still realizes there’s work to be done now that he’s in the pros.

“There’s going to be a lot to learn going to the next level,” he acknowledged. “I’m excited to get my foot in the door and get to work.”

But he’s had good practice at earning his way onto a team. Dulcich was a walk-on at UCLA until earning a scholarship from Kelly.

“Shoot. The first day I got to UCLA...I’m beating all the guys on scholarship on the sprints...I knew from that moment I was going to be here.” - Greg Dulcich

“When you walk on, there is this stigma that you don’t belong. What’s cool is Coach Kelly at UCLA, he never had that environment,” Dulcich said. “It was always just [that] you’ll get a chance to get your foot on the field and just do what you do and make a name for yourself. Sure enough, I was given the opportunity to do so, and it got me here.”

In fact, it was his first day of practice when he realized he might have a shot at one day playing pro.

“Well, shoot. The first day I got to UCLA we were at summer workouts, and I’m beating all the guys on scholarship on the sprints and stuff,” he said. “I’m like, ‘All right, I’m supposed to be a slow dude that wasn’t worth a scholarship, but here I am tearing it up.’ I knew from that moment [that] I was going to be here.”