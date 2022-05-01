Good morning, Broncos Country!

Now that’s how an NFL Draft should feel.

Stress-free.

Enjoyable.

Not having to fret if a quarterback is on the docket and if he’ll actually pan out.

At least for Draft casuals such as myself, that is. And it’s all because the Denver Broncos finally have an elite franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson.

And as some have pointed out in the comments, George Paton used his first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Wilson. That’s a pick with a lot of upside and potential.

With the ninth pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Denver Broncos select …@DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/u7GMBhMo81 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 29, 2022

In all seriousness, it all ties back to what everyone on MHR and Broncos Country has said since the trade broke to the world (and still doesn’t feel real) — excitement is back in Denver.

Time will tell about the additions Paton and his staff got through the Draft. The players the Broncos selected fill needs and bring depth. And based on the success of last year, I’m anxious to see what the new coaching staff does with this crop of players.

But the addition of Wilson is the driver for Denver.

For the first time in six years, there is a giddiness in Broncos Country. Still. And it’s not going to slow down. Seemingly everywhere you go, people find a way to talk about Wilson and the Broncos. The people in their gear have a pep in their step.

Yes, Denver still has to do it on the field and there is a lot of work left to accomplish.

The offseason is underway and the new crop of rookies has entered the equation.

Let’s ride!

