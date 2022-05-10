Report: Broncos sale price now expected to eclipse $5 billion

It’s been just over a month since a report broke that Walmart’s Rob Walton intended to submit a bid north of $4 billion. Now a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that the final sale price of the team is expected to exceed $5 billion.

Per source with knowledge of the dynamics of the process, the sale of the Broncos is now expected to generate at least $5 billion. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2022

Competition has been heavy with five potential suitors emerging in early May to earn the winning bid for the Denver Broncos franchise.

Of the five potential bidders still in it, only three are known at this time. Rob Walton being the supposed front-runner along with an ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris who also enlisted NBA legend Magic Johnson in the bid. The third, Todd Beohly, recently won a bid to purchase a premier soccer club in England in Chelsea, so he may not be among the front-runners now.

This bidding war may even double up the previous record price for an NFL franchise. Crazy!

Horse Tracks

Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos’ selection of TE Greg Dulcich

"[I]n the pass game, there's some really good stuff," a scout told ESPN. "He's a route runner.”

Photos: Phase 2 of the Broncos' 2022 offseason workout program | Week 2

Take an inside look at the Broncos' offseason workouts as the team continues Phase 2 of the program.

Potential Broncos owner Rob Walton tours team headquarters Monday

Robson Walton, one of the favorite candidates to own the Denver Broncos’ franchise, was at the team’s headquarters at Dove Valley on Monday, NFL sources told The Gazette.

Report: Potential NFL Owner Planning To Build New Stadium

One of the interested bidders in the Denver Broncos wants to build a new venue if purchasing the franchise.

Denver Broncos: Should the team sign CB James Bradberry?

The New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry on Monday, according to The Athletic‘s Dan Duggan.